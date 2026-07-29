Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou clears up his 'energy' quotes from last season's PSL title celebrations – ‘I think I had just, at that time, the honesty to share my feeling’
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Clarifying the tired comments
The Moroccan mentor previously raised eyebrows across South African football when he suggested that continuing while exhausted would be a disservice to the institution.
"If you are tired, it’s not honest to go for another season," Ouaddou had stated shortly after the title celebrations, sparking speculation on whether he would still be at the helm for this season.
"You know, I already spoke about this subject," the Pirates boss told the media this week.
"You know it better than me,"
"When you are coaching with passion, with honesty, such a big club is important in South Africa.
"You need energy and I think I had just, at that time, the honesty to share my feeling.
"Of course, many people can interpret it the way they want.
"But it was just the feeling that I had at that moment.
"I had the time to rest and the challenge, the things that we have built with the players, the relationship with the players, the ambition to try again this season, maybe to go a little bit higher, is really a fantastic challenge,"
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Commitment to the Pirates project
Ouaddou’s return for the new season confirms that his period of reflection and rest has revitalised his commitment to the Orlando Pirates project.
He was quick to praise the internal environment at the club, citing the professionalism displayed by the backroom staff and the management hierarchy as a major factor in his decision to continue.
"The values of the club, the values of the management, the values of the players, the professionalism of all the people who are working in Pirates," Ouaddou added as he elaborated on his motivations.
"I already told you that I've been working in the continent for now nearly six years.
"I can tell you that I'm really enjoying working in such conditions with the people who have a project to be successful.
"So, it's what pushed me to give again my best and to come with such fantastic people and try maybe to lift the club a little bit higher."
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Transparency over secrecy
The tactical mastermind also took the opportunity to explain why he chooses to be so vocal about his mental and physical state.
In a world of football where managers often keep their cards close to their chest, Ouaddou believes that honesty builds a stronger bond with the fanbase.
"But it was just a feeling, and I think I was just honest and to share my feelings with the fans and with you as well," the coach observed.
"It's better sometimes than hiding the things because there are some people who are hiding the things, they don't say anything, but they don't come back.
"You find them in other clubs but I'm here, I'm happy and I'll keep going.”
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Defending the Premiership crown
With the administrative and personal noise now silenced, the focus shifts squarely toward the pitch as Pirates begin their title defence this weekend.
The Buccaneers are scheduled to face newly-promoted Milford FC at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday afternoon.
Kick-off for the highly anticipated season opener is set for 15h00.
For Ouaddou, the target remains clear: building on the foundations of last year's triumph and pushing the team toward even greater heights in domestic and continental competitions.
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