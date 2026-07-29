Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou clears up his 'energy' quotes from last season's PSL title celebrations – ‘I think I had just, at that time, the honesty to share my feeling’

The Moroccan mentor previously raised eyebrows across South African football when he suggested that continuing while exhausted would be a disservice to the institution.

"If you are tired, it’s not honest to go for another season," Ouaddou had stated shortly after the title celebrations, sparking speculation on whether he would still be at the helm for this season.

"You know, I already spoke about this subject," the Pirates boss told the media this week.

"You know it better than me,"

"When you are coaching with passion, with honesty, such a big club is important in South Africa.

"You need energy and I think I had just, at that time, the honesty to share my feeling.

"Of course, many people can interpret it the way they want.

"But it was just the feeling that I had at that moment.

"I had the time to rest and the challenge, the things that we have built with the players, the relationship with the players, the ambition to try again this season, maybe to go a little bit higher, is really a fantastic challenge,"