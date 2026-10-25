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Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou changes tune on showboating - 'They need this pleasure to be in contact with the fans'
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Balancing discipline with individual flair
Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou says that while there is a demand for efficiency, there is a time and place for the youngsters to express themselves and entertain the crowd.
He noted that he sets manageable targets to keep them focused on the ultimate objective of winning the game.
However, once the result is secure, he is willing to let the shackles off, acknowledging that the entertainment aspect of the game is deeply rooted in the club's identity and the players' own development as entertainers on the pitch.
“[Mpho] Padime and [Simphiwe] Masilela, it’s young players, and when you detect such talent on them, you just have to manage the talent and to give them targets when they go to play the game,” said Ouaddou as per iDiski Times.
“Not big targets, but they have two or three targets in order to focus on these targets.
"You know, because for me, like I told them, be efficient in everything that you are doing, trying to do it, to go into the opponent’s goal, in the verticality.”
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Knowing when to entertain the fans
Ouaddou’s philosophy involves a strict approach to game management, but he has softened his stance on showboating when the scoreboard allows for it.
“All these things they are not so such important. Try to leave them on the side, but after I told them, if we have four goals, five goals, sometimes you have to release as well because they are young and they need this pleasure to touch the ball.
"They need this pleasure to be in contact with the fans. But before that, if it’s 1-0, 2-0, I don’t accept it."
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Tactical instructions for Padime
Beyond the flair, Ouaddou shared specific tactical insights regarding Padime’s role when he was introduced as a second-half substitute.
“And what I said to Padime is to trying to see the position of [Deon] Hotto, not to be in the same corridor,” added the coach.
“If Hotto is wide, I want him inside. If Hotto is inside, he has to be wide and the most important connection between the ball carrier and the receiver.
"You can see that what I told him was: sometimes you have to be wide because the opponent is pressing on the ball side, and I want you to be the free man.”
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Building resilience through high-pressure training
The Pirates mentor also elaborated on his training methods, which are designed to simulate the intense pressure of match days.
“So, from the opposite side, we can see it’s something that we have worked on in training: some diagonal balls and thinking it worked.
"We could have scored on those diagonal balls. And I told him to go forward, to have frequency on the ball, to eliminate the opponent, and to get quickly in the box, for crosses or to shoot, and it’s what he did.
"Can win some penalties as well, and I think I’m happy because they start to understand. Sometimes I put pressure on them in training as well because it’s my job to create situations in training where I put them pressure because I’m not waiting for the match day where they will have a lot of pressure.
"I try to put them in training to put them under pressure in order to see their reaction and how they can react in such pressure environment.”
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