Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou changes tune on showboating - 'They need this pleasure to be in contact with the fans'

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou says that while there is a demand for efficiency, there is a time and place for the youngsters to express themselves and entertain the crowd.

He noted that he sets manageable targets to keep them focused on the ultimate objective of winning the game.

However, once the result is secure, he is willing to let the shackles off, acknowledging that the entertainment aspect of the game is deeply rooted in the club's identity and the players' own development as entertainers on the pitch.

“[Mpho] Padime and [Simphiwe] Masilela, it’s young players, and when you detect such talent on them, you just have to manage the talent and to give them targets when they go to play the game,” said Ouaddou as per iDiski Times.

“Not big targets, but they have two or three targets in order to focus on these targets.

"You know, because for me, like I told them, be efficient in everything that you are doing, trying to do it, to go into the opponent’s goal, in the verticality.”







