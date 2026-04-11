Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou banking on Richards Bay to hold Mamelodi Sundowns for them in PSL title race 'we are going to watch that game closely'
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Pirates frustrated
Orlando Pirates missed out on the opportunity to go top on the Premier Soccer League table when they drew 2-2 with Richards Bay at Umhlathuze Sports Complex on Friday.
After the stalemate, the Buccaneers remain second on the table with just a point fewer than log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have a game in hand.
That places the Soweto giants in a tricky situation, as they now partly rely on Sundowns to slip up.
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Tricky assignment
Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has admitted that visiting Richards Bay is a tricky assignment.
"I think we did the most difficult thing against a very good team. It’s not easy to come to play here on this small pitch against a very brave team, very organised.
“We played many games. I think it was the third game against Richards Bay. It was always difficult, but we knew it. We didn’t get the three points.
“Things will become difficult for the rest of the league, but nothing is impossible. When I’m telling you that it will be difficult, it means that we still have a small chance to dream.
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When do Sundowns visit Richards Bay?
Sundowns will visit Richards Bay on April 25, and it's a fixture which Ouaddou is looking forward to.
“I hope so; it’s a team that has great character and good organisation and, what is important, this fighting spirit that they have and the fitness that they have,” said Ouaddou as per iDski Times.
“I think it’s one of the best teams in the PSL. They are very professional and they are winners.
“They are competitors. I feel that every team that comes here will suffer. Of course, we are going to watch that game closely [against Sundowns].
“For us, it’s important to keep working and to keep fighting until the last game, the last second. We don’t have the right to be pessimistic at that time.”
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Zothwane tells Bucs not to bank on Richards Bay
Richards Bay's co-coach has encouraged Pirates not to rely on them to beat Sundowns for them.
“They can’t bank on us because we’ve got our own machine; they have their own,” said Zothwane.
“What we always emphasise to our players is that no one must come out here. That’s the slogan for every team that we are playing against. That’s why we only lost one game against Orbit [College] in the league.
“It’s difficult to beat us here because we are not only playing for ourselves but also for our supporters; they have been hungry for matches here.
“When they come here, they must get something from us. It feels good to be in front of our supporters after a long time. Whatever we do, we do it for our supporters.”