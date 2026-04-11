Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou banking on Richards Bay to hold Mamelodi Sundowns for them in PSL title race 'we are going to watch that game closely'

Orlando Pirates missed out on the opportunity to go top on the Premier Soccer League table when they drew 2-2 with Richards Bay at Umhlathuze Sports Complex on Friday.

After the stalemate, the Buccaneers remain second on the table with just a point fewer than log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have a game in hand.

That places the Soweto giants in a tricky situation, as they now partly rely on Sundowns to slip up.