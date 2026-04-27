Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou applauds Brandon Petersen’ Soweto Derby heroics for Kaizer Chiefs - 'I think he did really well for them'

Orlando Pirates found themselves in a tight spot on Sunday afternoon as they were held to a 1-1 draw by arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs.

While the result leaves the title race wide open, the post-match talk was dominated by the individual brilliance of Amakhosi goalkeeper Brandon Petersen, who produced a series of saves to deny the log leaders.

Speaking after the final whistle, Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou was quick to acknowledge that his side had been thwarted by a world-class display between the sticks.

Despite the historical rivalry between the two Soweto giants, the Bucs coach showed immense sportsmanship by pointing out the primary reason his side failed to secure all three points.







