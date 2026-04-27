Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou applauds Brandon Petersen’ Soweto Derby heroics for Kaizer Chiefs - 'I think he did really well for them'
Petersen stands tall in the Soweto Derby
Orlando Pirates found themselves in a tight spot on Sunday afternoon as they were held to a 1-1 draw by arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs.
While the result leaves the title race wide open, the post-match talk was dominated by the individual brilliance of Amakhosi goalkeeper Brandon Petersen, who produced a series of saves to deny the log leaders.
Speaking after the final whistle, Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou was quick to acknowledge that his side had been thwarted by a world-class display between the sticks.
Despite the historical rivalry between the two Soweto giants, the Bucs coach showed immense sportsmanship by pointing out the primary reason his side failed to secure all three points.
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Ouaddou gives credit where it is due
"I think you have to give credit to their keeper; I think he did really well for them," Ouaddou said as quoted by IOL.
While the Mayfair team followed the tactical plan, they simply could not find a way past the inspired Petersen more than once, with Pule Mmodi and Relebohile Mofokeng among those involved in the goals.
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'We just weren’t efficient'
For Pirates, the inability to finish off chances proved to be their undoing. Management and fans alike watched as several goal-bound efforts were kept out.
"The most difficult thing to do in football is to create chances, and we’ve been creating a lot of chances this season. We created chances (on Sunday), and we just weren’t efficient in the final third," Ouaddou added, highlighting a recurring frustration for the Sea Robbers.
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'The show must go on'
Despite the setback, the Bucs head coach remained defiant about his side's prospects for the remainder of the campaign. He emphasized that the club remains fully committed to the fight, suggesting that the marathon is far from over.
His message to the players and the supporters was one of resilience as they head into the final fixtures of the season.
"Let’s wait and see how the other results go. The show must go on and, like I’ve always said, we’ll keep playing until the last day, minute, or second — we are here," Ouaddou concluded.
Pirates will now look to regroup and prepare for their next outing, knowing that any further slip-ups could hand the advantage directly to their competitors in the race for the Premier Soccer League's ultimate prize.