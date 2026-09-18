Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou admits 'sometimes I can be hard with him' as he celebrates Lebone Seema's Bafana Bafana call up

Lebone Seema is reaching new heights at Orlando Pirates, and his stellar form has been rewarded with a spot in Pitso Mosimane’s final Bafana Bafana squad for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers.

Following the Buccaneers' 2-0 victory over Durban City at the Orlando Stadium on Thursday, a match in which Seema got himself on the scoresheet, head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou was quick to praise the defender.

"First of all, I really congratulate him and all the other members of the team who have been called to the national team."

"I thank as well Pitso [Mosimane] to call him. It means that he was following his work since last season."

"He's the future,’’ Ouaddou said, per Soccer Laduma.



