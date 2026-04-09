Orlando Pirates close to breaking long-standing club record as Abdeslam Ouaddou warns his players that 'we don't want any regrets at the end of the season'
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Pirates' record to break
Orlando Pirates have scored 45 Premier Soccer League goals so far this season and three more than log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
With seven games to go before the current league campaign ends, the Buccaneers have an opportunity to beat the 52-goal record they set during the 2004/05 campaign.
In their last two games, Abdeslam Ouaddou's men have scored 11 goals.
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Ouaddou happy with improvement
“Yes, you’re right, we had full control of the game in the attacking animation, in the defensive animation, I think we were dominant in all areas,” Ouaddou told SuperSport TV.
"So, congratulations to the boys, you can see that Pirates is still alive and we’re going to fight until the end, whatever happened.
“But we can see that when the boys start to be efficient in the last third, we can see that we can score a lot of goals. It happened at the beginning of the season in the middle, but you remember I was telling you that we need to be more efficient," he added.
“So, now they are putting the goals. I’m happy, and we will have a fantastic gift at the end of the season.”
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Ouaddou wary of regrets
“It [winning by big margins] is important for ambitious teams who are playing for the first position,” said Ouaddou as per Sowetan Live.
“It gives trust and confidence... and the goal difference will be important at the end of the season.
"So, I’ve told my boys that every game we need to play with a strong fighting spirit until the last second of the last game. Why? Because we don’t want any regrets at the end of the season.”
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'It is in his blood'
Relebohile Mofokeng has led Pirates' goal charge in recent matches with five goals in two games.
“He has talent, and it is in his blood...," Ouaddou said.
"He is still young, and we need to give him some instructions to be more efficient, especially in the area where there are a lot of duels and it is crowded.”