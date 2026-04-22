Orlando Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi delivers warning ahead of Soweto Derby clash against Kaizer Chiefs 'the mentality has to be spot-on'

According to the Sea Robbers skipper, Nkosinathi Sibisi, they need to be on top in terms of mental preparedness.

“For us as players, the mentality has to be spot-on because it’s not your normal game, and it’s a game of consequences. We know we have to deliver,” Sibisi said as per FARPost.

“For us, it is just to get the mentality in the right space and be in the right space to play that game. I think for us, just like in life, we suffer setbacks. You mentioned the draws we played against Siwelele and Richards Bay, but it’s how you move forward, how you pick yourselves up, that is important,” the defender added.

“I think the boys showed character to say after the game against Siwelele, we won [6-0] against TS Galaxy and kept a clean sheet. We suffered a setback against Richards Bay recently, but we also picked ourselves up again.

“That’s the kind of mentality and attitude that the boys are showing throughout the season, and I think with this kind of mentality, surely something has to give," the Bafana Bafana star concluded.