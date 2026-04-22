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Fawaaz Basadien, Sipho Chaine, Oswin Appollis and Nkosinathi Sibisi, Bafana BafanaBackpage
Kiplagat Sang

Orlando Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi delivers warning ahead of Soweto Derby clash against Kaizer Chiefs 'the mentality has to be spot-on'

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs
Siwelele vs Kaizer Chiefs
Siwelele
T. Xoki
S. Nduli
M. Ncikazi
N. Sibisi

The football fraternity will be treated to another spectacle when Soweto's most followed clubs clash again on April 26 at the FNB Stadium. Bucs will be looking for points to boost their chances of winning the league, while Amakhosi need a win that will help them cement a top-three post.

  • Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates USE THIS ONEGOAL

    Eyes on Soweto classic clash

    Every season, football fans get to witness showdowns pitting Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

    This is not always an ordinary game; it is one of the top derbies in the country, explaining why each side will always fight to emerge the winner after every single meetup.

    This season's second-round derby offers extra spice; it has the ability to influence who will win the PSL title. A win for the Glamour Boys will be a favour to Mamelodi Sundowns.

    On the other hand, a victory for Pirates means the title race becomes tighter as the season speeds towards its conclusion.

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  • Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    What Bucs need to win

    According to the Sea Robbers skipper, Nkosinathi Sibisi, they need to be on top in terms of mental preparedness.

    “For us as players, the mentality has to be spot-on because it’s not your normal game, and it’s a game of consequences. We know we have to deliver,” Sibisi said as per FARPost

    “For us, it is just to get the mentality in the right space and be in the right space to play that game. I think for us, just like in life, we suffer setbacks. You mentioned the draws we played against Siwelele and Richards Bay, but it’s how you move forward, how you pick yourselves up, that is important,” the defender added.

    “I think the boys showed character to say after the game against Siwelele, we won [6-0] against TS Galaxy and kept a clean sheet. We suffered a setback against Richards Bay recently, but we also picked ourselves up again. 

    “That’s the kind of mentality and attitude that the boys are showing throughout the season, and I think with this kind of mentality, surely something has to give," the Bafana Bafana star concluded.

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Mandla Ncikazi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Pirates' injury update

    On Tuesday, Pirates assistant head coach Mandla Ncikazi offered an update of injuries ahead of the derby clash on Sunday.

    “The standard injuries that we still have – [Tapelo] Xoki is still doing rehab; Sihle Nduli is also doing his rehab,” Ncikazi said.

    “I haven’t seen anybody [new] also in the doctor’s bed. I think we will have a clean bill of health except for the two main injuries that are known.”

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  • Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage

    Derby: A chance for Chiefs redemption

    The upcoming game will give Amakhosi a chance to get revenge on the Buccaneers, who emerged 3-0 winners in the first round encounter.

    Amakhosi are also chasing a top three spot, which will guarantee them a CAF Confederation Cup slot. This means the Naturena outfit will deploy everything possible to win or at least avoid a defeat.

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Orlando Pirates
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Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
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Siwelele
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Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC