Orlando Pirates' Caf Champions League challenge - Don’t blow it again, guys!

The Buccaneers return to continental action with a trip to Mauritius where they will face Madagascar’s reigning league champions Disciples FC.

The Cote D’Or National Sports Complex in Saint Pierre will host the crucial opening leg of the first preliminary round on Sunday, August 18th.

Pirates will be eager to kick off their campaign on a high note, but they face the challenge of taking on a largely unknown opponent, adding a layer of difficulty for Jose Riveiro’s squad.

The Buccaneers must rise to the occasion if they hope to advance to the second preliminary round, where a potential rematch with Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana could be on the cards - a déjà vu of last season’s showdown at the same stage.

After falling short in the second preliminary round last year, the Sea Robbers will be determined to rewrite their script this time around.

GOAL gears up for Pirates’ first mission in their continental quest.

