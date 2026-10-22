Orlando Pirates boss Abdeslam Ouaddou issues fitness update on 'Ferrari' Oswin Appollis - 'We need to take care of the engines'

Abdeslam Ouaddou, the man at the helm of the Sea Robbers, took the time to explain the rationale behind the player's recent involvement in team activities.

The primary objective of the session was to gauge the winger's physical responses to high-intensity movements.

The coaching staff specifically monitored his ability to accelerate and maintain top speed without experiencing the recurring discomfort that had previously sidelined him from the starting eleven.

The Moroccan tactician was visibly pleased with what he witnessed during the drills, noting that the initial feedback from the player himself was overwhelmingly positive.

“I’m happy that he was in training; the target was to see what he can do, in the warm-up, to see if he can sprint. It’s good news; he said he doesn’t feel pain,” Ouaddou said, as quoted by iDiski Times.







