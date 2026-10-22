Backpagepix
Orlando Pirates boss Abdeslam Ouaddou issues fitness update on 'Ferrari' Oswin Appollis - 'We need to take care of the engines'
- Backpagepix
Buccaneers handed major fitness boost
Abdeslam Ouaddou, the man at the helm of the Sea Robbers, took the time to explain the rationale behind the player's recent involvement in team activities.
The primary objective of the session was to gauge the winger's physical responses to high-intensity movements.
The coaching staff specifically monitored his ability to accelerate and maintain top speed without experiencing the recurring discomfort that had previously sidelined him from the starting eleven.
The Moroccan tactician was visibly pleased with what he witnessed during the drills, noting that the initial feedback from the player himself was overwhelmingly positive.
“I’m happy that he was in training; the target was to see what he can do, in the warm-up, to see if he can sprint. It’s good news; he said he doesn’t feel pain,” Ouaddou said, as quoted by iDiski Times.
- Backpagepix
Ouaddou adopts 'Ferrari' approach to recovery
Despite the optimistic signs on the training pitch, Ouaddou is remaining steadfast in his refusal to gamble with the long-term health of his most explosive talents.
The manager elaborated on this philosophy, comparing his elite athletes to luxury sports cars that must be handled with extreme care to ensure they remain functional throughout a grueling season.
“But you must understand Oswin is an important player on the team; they are all Ferraris, we need to take care of the engines very well. I don’t want to risk any players ahead of these important games, or burn anything…” he explained when discussing the winger's status.
- Backpage
Managing a congested fixture schedule
This cautious stance comes at a time when the Buccaneers are facing a relentless schedule across domestic and continental fronts.
The club is also keeping one eye on the upcoming Soweto Derby, a fixture that remains the pinnacle of the South African football calendar.
Having a fully fit Appollis available for that clash, as well as the latter stages of the cup competitions, is seen as a priority over a short-term fix.
The depth of the squad will be tested as Ouaddou looks to rotate his options and keep his "engines" running smoothly during this intense period.
Strategic patience in the title hunt
While the fans are eager to see the winger back in the matchday squad, the focus remains on ensuring he can contribute consistently for the remainder of the campaign.
The medical staff will continue to monitor his progress daily, looking for any signs of fatigue or physical stress.
If he continues to remain pain-free during full-contact sessions, a return to the pitch could be imminent, albeit likely from the substitutes' bench initially.
Ultimately, the news that Appollis is back on the grass and sprinting without pain is the best possible outcome for Pirates at this stage.
By managing his return with such precision, Ouaddou is ensuring that when his star "Ferrari" finally hits the road again, he will be ready to perform at maximum capacity.
The Buccaneers are entering a season-defining stretch, and having their best players healthy will be the key to securing silverware.
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting