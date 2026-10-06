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Orlando Pirates backed to keep Mamelodi Sundowns attack at bay in MTN8 final - 'Ouaddou hates conceding and that has rubbed off on the players'
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The Ouaddou effect
Orlando Pirates have undergone a defensive transformation this season, conceding just a single goal in their opening seven league fixtures.
This remarkable stability has seen the Sea Robbers ship only eight goals across 28 matches in all competitions throughout the calendar year.
Former Pirates stalwart Edward “Magents” Motale believes the primary reason for this solidity is the tactical blueprint and personal standards established by head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.
The former Moroccan international brought a wealth of European experience to the club, having represented the likes of Fulham in the Premier League and Olympiacos in Greece during his playing days.
Motale suggests that Ouaddou’s background as a top-tier defender has been the catalyst for the team’s current resilience at the back. He notes that the manager's personal distaste for conceding goals has become a core value shared by the entire squad, leading to a significant increase in on-field discipline.
“Coach Ouaddou has instilled discipline in this team. With discipline, it’s very hard to concede. He was a defender in his playing days, so he hates conceding, and that has rubbed off on the players,” Motale told Sowetan.
“These days, Pirates defenders hardly get yellow cards, and that tells you how disciplined this team is.”
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Scouting success
Beyond the coaching on the training ground, the club’s recruitment strategy has earned plaudits for identifying players who seamlessly integrate into the defensive unit.
Motale pointed toward the acquisition of Lebone Seema and Sbangani Zulu as evidence of a highly effective scouting department.
The departure of Mbekezeli Mbokazi to Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer last December could have left a void, but the arrival of Zulu from Richards Bay has ensured the momentum was not lost. Zulu’s ability to hit the ground running has provided much-needed depth and quality, especially during periods when senior figures like Nkosinathi Sibisi were unavailable for selection.
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The historical significance of this defensive record cannot be understated, as Pirates currently rival the best statistical seasons ever recorded in the PSL. Motale is adamant that if the Buccaneers maintain this level of resistance, they will be the favourites to retain their league title.
“If you don’t concede, you win a lot of games, so I really think this solid defence will help the club retain the league title,” Motale added during his assessment of the squad's progress.
“It [being solid at the back] also gives confidence to strikers to do their job up front.”
This balanced approach has allowed the attackers to play with more freedom, knowing that the team is unlikely to surrender cheap goals at the opposite end of the pitch.
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Record setting fifth in a row
However, the greatest challenge to this defensive wall arrives this Saturday at 6pm when Pirates face Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 final.
The Brazilians were the last team to successfully breach the Pirates defence in a meaningful way, securing a 2-1 victory back in February.
With a trophy on the line and bragging rights at stake, the final serves as a definitive barometer for how far the Pirates project has come.
The club's recent history of conceding very few goals - falling just behind the all-time records set by Chiefs and Sundowns in previous years -suggests they are well-equipped for the task.
If Motale’s predictions hold true, the tactical discipline instilled by Ouaddou will be the deciding factor in the Buccaneers' quest to add a record fifth consecutive MTN8 trophy to their cabinet.
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