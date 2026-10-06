Orlando Pirates backed to keep Mamelodi Sundowns attack at bay in MTN8 final - 'Ouaddou hates conceding and that has rubbed off on the players'

Orlando Pirates have undergone a defensive transformation this season, conceding just a single goal in their opening seven league fixtures.

This remarkable stability has seen the Sea Robbers ship only eight goals across 28 matches in all competitions throughout the calendar year.

Former Pirates stalwart Edward “Magents” Motale believes the primary reason for this solidity is the tactical blueprint and personal standards established by head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.

The former Moroccan international brought a wealth of European experience to the club, having represented the likes of Fulham in the Premier League and Olympiacos in Greece during his playing days.

Motale suggests that Ouaddou’s background as a top-tier defender has been the catalyst for the team’s current resilience at the back. He notes that the manager's personal distaste for conceding goals has become a core value shared by the entire squad, leading to a significant increase in on-field discipline.

“Coach Ouaddou has instilled discipline in this team. With discipline, it’s very hard to concede. He was a defender in his playing days, so he hates conceding, and that has rubbed off on the players,” Motale told Sowetan.

“These days, Pirates defenders hardly get yellow cards, and that tells you how disciplined this team is.”



