Orlando Pirates backed to hit double figures against La Cure Waves in CAF Champions League qualifying - 'They have gone from bad to worse'

The Buccaneers are scheduled to travel to Mauritius this weekend to play La Cure Waves FC in the first leg of the first qualifying round, but the differences between the two clubs could not be more stark.

Patrice D'Avrincourt, a celebrated former Mauritius international, has provided a sobering look at the reality facing the island side.

"La Cure Waves have not had the appropriate preparations for the Champions League because our league is only due to start in November," D'Avrincourt told KickOff.

“The only matches that they have played have been friendlies this past weekend, which is not enough ahead of a game against Pirates."



