Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Masindi Nemtajela and Soso Mukoko, Orlando Pirates vs LupopoBackpage
Steve Blues

Orlando Pirates backed to hit double figures against La Cure Waves in CAF Champions League qualifying - 'They have gone from bad to worse'

CAF Champions League Qualification
Orlando Pirates
La Cure Waves SC vs Orlando Pirates
La Cure Waves SC
Orlando Pirates vs La Cure Waves SC
Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates vs Durban City
Durban City

The Buccaneers are set to begin their CAF Champions League journey this coming weekend with a massive advantage over Mauritian outfit La Cure Waves. Experts on the ground believe the gulf in quality and preparation is so vast that the Buccaneers could record a historic aggregate score line.

  • La Cure Waves FC

    Not enough

    The Buccaneers are scheduled to travel to Mauritius this weekend to play La Cure Waves FC in the first leg of the first qualifying round, but the differences between the two clubs could not be more stark.

    Patrice D'Avrincourt, a celebrated former Mauritius international, has provided a sobering look at the reality facing the island side.

    "La Cure Waves have not had the appropriate preparations for the Champions League because our league is only due to start in November," D'Avrincourt told KickOff.

    “The only matches that they have played have been friendlies this past weekend, which is not enough ahead of a game against Pirates."


    • Advertisement
  • Mauritian rupees

    Financial divide

    The financial divide between the two teams is equally staggering, with the Mauritian side operating on a tiny fraction of the budget available to the Soweto giants.

    D'Avrincourt highlighted the wage structure of the island nation's football scene to illustrate the point.

    "Talking of money, the best-paid players here get 50 000 Mauritian rupees [ZAR17,000], and that is maybe three or four players.

    "Most of the players here earn 15 000 Mauritian rupees [ZAR5,000], so I hope you understand what I mean when I say the levels are not the same.

    "Pirates will come here and play on an artificial pitch at a stadium with only 4500 seats," says D’Avrincourt.

    This economic reality reflects the amateur status of the league in Mauritius, where players often balance football with other commitments.

    Despite having a handful of Mauritian international players and foreigners from Ghana, Nigeria, and Cameroon, the squad lacks the resources and infrastructure of a club like Pirates.


  • Thapelo Mokobodi celebrates Orlando Pirates goalBackpage

    'Pirates will win each leg by five or six goals'

    Given the lack of competitive minutes for La Cure Waves, the predictions for the match are grim for the home side.

    Their only recent action came in a mini-tournament against local sides and the national Under-20 team, which D'Avrincourt insists is nowhere near the intensity required for CAF competition.

    D'Avrincourt was blunt about the likely outcome, suggesting that the aggregate score could reach double figures.

    "The only matches that they have played have been friendlies this past weekend, which is not enough ahead of a game against Pirates.

    "Remember, they are a team nowhere near the level of Pirates, so with such preparations they have gone from bad to worse, and they will not stand a chance against Pirates.

    "Pirates will win each leg by five or six goals," he declared.


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • South Africa v Korea Republic: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    A bridge too far

    In contrast to the stagnant situation in Mauritius, Orlando Pirates have been active and possess a squad full of international experience. D'Avrincourt pointed out that the Buccaneers are already in a high-performance rhythm that the islanders simply cannot match at this stage of the year.

    "Pirates had players at the World Cup and will have played eight games by the time they meet La Cure, so you can imagine the differences.

    Ultimately, while La Cure Waves recently gained promotion and secured a domestic cup win, the step up to the Champions League against one of Africa’s biggest clubs appears to be a bridge too far.

    D'Avrincourt concluded by reinforcing the impossibility of the task ahead for his compatriots.