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Orlando Pirates backed to hit double figures against La Cure Waves in CAF Champions League qualifying - 'They have gone from bad to worse'
Not enough
The Buccaneers are scheduled to travel to Mauritius this weekend to play La Cure Waves FC in the first leg of the first qualifying round, but the differences between the two clubs could not be more stark.
Patrice D'Avrincourt, a celebrated former Mauritius international, has provided a sobering look at the reality facing the island side.
"La Cure Waves have not had the appropriate preparations for the Champions League because our league is only due to start in November," D'Avrincourt told KickOff.
“The only matches that they have played have been friendlies this past weekend, which is not enough ahead of a game against Pirates."
Financial divide
The financial divide between the two teams is equally staggering, with the Mauritian side operating on a tiny fraction of the budget available to the Soweto giants.
D'Avrincourt highlighted the wage structure of the island nation's football scene to illustrate the point.
"Talking of money, the best-paid players here get 50 000 Mauritian rupees [ZAR17,000], and that is maybe three or four players.
"Most of the players here earn 15 000 Mauritian rupees [ZAR5,000], so I hope you understand what I mean when I say the levels are not the same.
"Pirates will come here and play on an artificial pitch at a stadium with only 4500 seats," says D’Avrincourt.
This economic reality reflects the amateur status of the league in Mauritius, where players often balance football with other commitments.
Despite having a handful of Mauritian international players and foreigners from Ghana, Nigeria, and Cameroon, the squad lacks the resources and infrastructure of a club like Pirates.
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'Pirates will win each leg by five or six goals'
Given the lack of competitive minutes for La Cure Waves, the predictions for the match are grim for the home side.
Their only recent action came in a mini-tournament against local sides and the national Under-20 team, which D'Avrincourt insists is nowhere near the intensity required for CAF competition.
D'Avrincourt was blunt about the likely outcome, suggesting that the aggregate score could reach double figures.
"The only matches that they have played have been friendlies this past weekend, which is not enough ahead of a game against Pirates.
"Remember, they are a team nowhere near the level of Pirates, so with such preparations they have gone from bad to worse, and they will not stand a chance against Pirates.
"Pirates will win each leg by five or six goals," he declared.
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A bridge too far
In contrast to the stagnant situation in Mauritius, Orlando Pirates have been active and possess a squad full of international experience. D'Avrincourt pointed out that the Buccaneers are already in a high-performance rhythm that the islanders simply cannot match at this stage of the year.
"Pirates had players at the World Cup and will have played eight games by the time they meet La Cure, so you can imagine the differences.
Ultimately, while La Cure Waves recently gained promotion and secured a domestic cup win, the step up to the Champions League against one of Africa’s biggest clubs appears to be a bridge too far.
D'Avrincourt concluded by reinforcing the impossibility of the task ahead for his compatriots.
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