Orlando Pirates attacker Relebohile Mofokeng and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso feted alongside Chippa United star
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A statement by PSL
"The Betway Premiership Monthly Awards winners for March have been confirmed, with Miguel Cardoso, Relebohile Mofokeng and Ayabulela Konqobe recognised for their performances during the month," the PSL confirmed on Thursday.
"The winners were selected by an independent panel of PSL-accredited journalists and broadcasters."
Why Cardoso was rewarded
"Cardoso secures back-to-back Coach of the Month awards after guiding Mamelodi Sundowns to four wins from four matches, all crucial results that have strengthened their bid in the title race," the selectors explained.
"He edged out strong competition from Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and AmaZulu FC head coach Arthur Zwane, who has guided AmaZulu into the top three after winning two of their three fixtures in March."
The unstoppable Mofokeng
"Pirates forward Mofokeng retains the Betway Premiership Player of the Month award following an impressive run of form," PSL justified.
"Building on his momentum from the previous month, the attacker has continued to play a key role in Pirates’ attacking play.
"Across four matches, Mofokeng recorded four goals, including the first hat-trick of his professional career against TS Galaxy," they continued.
Konqobe recognised
"Chippa United’s Konqobe claims his first Betway Premiership Monthly Award, winning Goal of the Month for his outstanding strike against Magesi FC at Seshego Stadium in Polokwane on 14 March.
"From well outside the box, Konqobe produced a powerful and precise finish, a goal already being recognised as one of the standout strikes of the season," PSL concluded.