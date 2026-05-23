Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi optimistic ahead of their Premier Soccer League title decider with Orbit College - 'We cannot underestimate the emotional state of the game’

Orlando Pirates are just 90 minutes away from ending a 14-year drought in the Betway Premiership.

A victory on Saturday against Orbit College would see the Buccaneers overtake Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the table, finally breaking the long-standing dominance of Masandawana, who are hoping for a ninth successive league crown.

The stakes could not be higher for the Soweto giants in this final-day showdown.

The mission is simple for Abdeslam Ouaddou’s chargers: win and claim the trophy.

However, any slip-up would allow Sundowns to retain their status as South Africa's kings of football.

Mandla Ncikazi, speaking ahead of the trip to Mpumalanga, acknowledged the gravity of the situation but remained firm in his belief that the players are ready to handle the pressure of such a monumental occasion.