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Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi optimistic ahead of their Premier Soccer League title decider with Orbit College - 'We cannot underestimate the emotional state of the game’
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Pirates eye historic league title
Orlando Pirates are just 90 minutes away from ending a 14-year drought in the Betway Premiership.
A victory on Saturday against Orbit College would see the Buccaneers overtake Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the table, finally breaking the long-standing dominance of Masandawana, who are hoping for a ninth successive league crown.
The stakes could not be higher for the Soweto giants in this final-day showdown.
The mission is simple for Abdeslam Ouaddou’s chargers: win and claim the trophy.
However, any slip-up would allow Sundowns to retain their status as South Africa's kings of football.
Mandla Ncikazi, speaking ahead of the trip to Mpumalanga, acknowledged the gravity of the situation but remained firm in his belief that the players are ready to handle the pressure of such a monumental occasion.
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Managing the pressure of the moment
The atmosphere at Mbombela Stadium is expected to be electric, with both sides playing for everything.
While Pirates hunt the title, Orbit College are fighting for their survival at the opposite end of the table.
"We cannot underestimate the emotional state of the game, what’s at stake," Ncikazi told OP TV, as reported by iDiski Times.
"But, it’s still important for us to get our facts correct. The message correctly and clearly to the players, we have a game to play."
Ncikazi emphasised that clarity of thought will be the key to overcoming a desperate opponent.
He noted that despite the external noise and the significance of the potential achievement, the technical team has focused on ensuring the tactical plan remains the priority.
The Buccaneers must balance the emotional weight of a 14-year wait with the cold execution required on the pitch.
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Executing the "Pirates Way" against Orbit
Orbit College, currently 15th in the standings, are three points clear of automatic relegation but need a result to ensure they avoid the drop.
This creates a dangerous dynamic where neither side can afford to sit back.
"It will be 11 players on the field, against a team that is fighting for their lives," Ncikazi explained when discussing the opposition.
He believes that sticking to their tactical identity will be enough to see them through.
The assistant coach is demanding that his side dominates the proceedings from the first whistle.
"We also need the points desperately, so one, we’re planning to play the match, play the Pirates way and dominate the match, score goals, create chances.
"And if we do, what we’ve prepared to do, I’m very positive that we will get the result," Ncikazi added.
The focus remains on offensive fluidity and maintaining the high standards set throughout the campaign.
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A tense finale at Mbombela
The psychological warfare has already begun, with Orbit College assistant coach Kabelo Machete suggesting that emotions will boil over regardless of the outcome.
Machete previously stated, "The tears are gonna be flowing there, but we don’t know tears are gonna be from where."
For Pirates, those tears will ideally be of joy as they look to secure their first league silverware since 2012.
With Magesi FC, Marumo Gallants and Chippa United also involved in the complex relegation permutations, the Soweto giants know they must control their own destiny.
If the Buccaneers execute their tactical plan to perfection, they will finally step out of Sundowns' shadow and restore themselves to the summit of South African football in what promises to be a dramatic conclusion to the season.