Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi issues warning to Kaizer Chiefs ahead of Soweto Derby - 'If they come with a revenge mentality...'
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Ncikazi welcomes Chiefs' 'revenge' mindset
Orlando Pirates are preparing to host their arch-rivals at the FNB Stadium on Sunday, and the psychological warfare is already in full swing.
Speaking ahead of the encounter, assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi addressed the narrative that Kaizer Chiefs may be seeking 'revenge'.
He believes that if Amakhosi enter the pitch focused on settling old scores rather than the tactical nuances of the game, it will only benefit the home side.
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'That will work better for us'
"If they come with a revenge mentality, that will work better for us," Ncikazi said as reported by KickOff.
"In our team, we prepare for all scenarios and any type of approach. We will be ready."
Tactical focus and clinical finishing
Despite the emotional weight of the match, Ncikazi is urging his players to remain disciplined and focus on the technical aspects of their game.
"Control is important for us if you play such matches," Ncikazi explained.
"You have to focus on the details, being incisive in our attack, control the transitions, and we have to be highly clinical in front of goals.
"We know where we have not been doing as well, and we're just focusing on that. Perfecting it for this match will give us the outcome."
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History and form go out the window
While Pirates hold the recent psychological advantage following their last meeting, Ncikazi was quick to dismiss the idea that past results guarantee future success. The Soweto Derby is famously unpredictable, often defying the league standings or the 'form book' once the whistle blows.
"There's no history or form in such matches, it's what you do on the day, and that's what we are preparing to do," the assistant coach concluded.
With supporters expected to pack the Calabash to capacity, the pressure will be on both technical benches to see whose preparation holds up when the rivalry reignites on the pitch.