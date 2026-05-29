Orlando Pirates assistant coach beams as Buccaneers stars shine for Bafana Bafana - 'It makes me proud that we've fulfilled one of the mandate'

"The emotion, the joy, comes from the fact that when I arrived at the club there was not a single player of Orlando Pirates in any of the national teams," said Ncikazi as per KickOff.

"To move from that and you got eight players in the national team, we've got eight players that have been produced by DDC [DStv Diski Challenge], by Multichoice Diski Challenge.

"It makes me proud that we have at least fulfilled one of the mandate that are given to you when you arrive at the club."



