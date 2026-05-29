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Abdeslam Ouaddou and Mandla Ncikazi, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Orlando Pirates assistant coach beams as Buccaneers stars shine for Bafana Bafana - 'It makes me proud that we've fulfilled one of the mandate'

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The Sea Robbers' assistant coach has expressed his immense pride in the club’s transformation, highlighting the surge of Buccaneers representing the South African national team. Since his arrival, the former Golden Arrows man has overseen a period of unprecedented success and talent development at Mayfair.

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou and Mandla Ncikazi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Expand on the teaser text

    Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi has opened up on his emotional journey with Orlando Pirates, revealing that seeing the Buccaneers' players dominate the national team setup was a primary goal from the outset.

    Speaking during the club's recent trophy parade, Ncikazi reflected on the stark contrast between the squad he inherited and the current group of high-flying stars.


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  • Orlando Pirates trophyBackpagepix

    'It makes me proud'

    "The emotion, the joy, comes from the fact that when I arrived at the club there was not a single player of Orlando Pirates in any of the national teams," said Ncikazi as per KickOff.

    "To move from that and you got eight players in the national team, we've got eight players that have been produced by DDC [DStv Diski Challenge], by Multichoice Diski Challenge.

    "It makes me proud that we have at least fulfilled one of the mandate that are given to you when you arrive at the club."


  • Mandla Ncikazi and Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    A golden era of silverware at Mayfair

    Ncikazi’s tenure has been defined by his ability to remain a constant tactical presence regardless of who is occupying the head coach's seat.

    Since joining the club in June 2021, he has navigated through various roles including co-coach, interim boss, and assistant, helping the Buccaneers secure an incredible tally of major trophies in just a few years.

    His tactical flexibility was most recently on display as he supported Abdeslam Ouaddou in delivering a historic treble during the 2025/26 campaign.


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  • Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Developing the next generation of stars

    Beyond the immediate success of the first team, Ncikazi has been a vocal advocate for the club's youth structures.

    The integration of talent from the DStv Diski Challenge into the senior squad and eventually into Bafana Bafana is a testament to the long-term project currently underway at Mayfair.

    His background as a developer of talent has been crucial in this pipeline.

    While head coaches have come and gone, Ncikazi’s influence as a technical anchor remains a cornerstone of the modern Pirates identity.

    With seven trophies in the bag and a squad filled with international-caliber players, the 'mandate' he spoke of appears to be well and truly achieved as the club continues to set the standard in South African football.

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