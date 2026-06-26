Orlando Pirates announce three new signings as Abdeslam Ouaddou continues squad overhaul for 2026/27 season

Orlando Pirates Football has announced the acquisitions of Neo Rapoo, Aphiwe Baliti, and Matome Mmolai ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The trio join the Buccaneers as the club continues to strengthen the squad and invest in some of the country’s most promising talent.

The arrival of Rapoo from Siwelele FC is particularly significant, with the 20-year-old's arrival sparking excitement among the Ghost.

"The 20-year-old left-back is a product of SuperSport United’s development structures and has represented South Africa at the youth international level," Pirates declared in a statement on their official website.

"A modern full-back who is equally comfortable defending and advancing into attacking areas, Rapoo brings energy, technical quality, and significant potential to a side looking to maintain a high-intensity philosophy under the current technical team."







