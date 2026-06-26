Orlando Pirates announce three new signings as Abdeslam Ouaddou continues squad overhaul for 2026/27 season
Buccaneers bolster the backline
Orlando Pirates Football has announced the acquisitions of Neo Rapoo, Aphiwe Baliti, and Matome Mmolai ahead of the 2026/27 season.
The trio join the Buccaneers as the club continues to strengthen the squad and invest in some of the country’s most promising talent.
The arrival of Rapoo from Siwelele FC is particularly significant, with the 20-year-old's arrival sparking excitement among the Ghost.
"The 20-year-old left-back is a product of SuperSport United’s development structures and has represented South Africa at the youth international level," Pirates declared in a statement on their official website.
"A modern full-back who is equally comfortable defending and advancing into attacking areas, Rapoo brings energy, technical quality, and significant potential to a side looking to maintain a high-intensity philosophy under the current technical team."
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Versatility and long-term planning
The statement continues: "Also making the switch from Siwelele is 24-year-old defender Aphiwe Baliti."
"Primarily a left-back, Baliti is capable of operating on either side of defence.
"His versatility, athleticism, and experience in the domestic top-flight make him a valuable addition to the club’s defensive ranks."
However, the club is taking a measured approach with his immediate future to ensure he reaches his full potential by loaning him back to Siwelele FC for the 2026/27 season to ensure his continued development.
This move suggests that while Pirates are thinking about the immediate title race, they are also strategically planning for the years to come by ensuring their new assets receive guaranteed game time elsewhere.
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Creative spark added to the engine room
And finally, in terms of incomings, the statement said:
"Completing the trio is central midfielder Matome Mmolai, who joins the Buccaneers from Leicesterford City.
"The 23-year-old is an energetic and technically gifted midfielder who is comfortable in possession and capable of contributing in different phases of play.
"His arrival further strengthens the Club’s midfield options ahead of the new campaign."
Mmolai's profile fits the mould of a modern playmaker, able to transition the ball quickly from defence to attack.
With Pirates competing on multiple fronts, including continental assignments, having a player of Mmolai's technical proficiency will be useful for Ouaddou when rotating his squad to keep the clinical edge required at the highest level of South African football.
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Trimming the fat: Departures confirmed
As is the case with any major recruitment drive, space must be made in the squad, and the Soweto giants also confirmed two departures.
"Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates can confirm that Gomolemo Khoto and Siyabonga Ndlozi have completed permanent transfers to Sekhukhune United."
This move sees the duo head to Babina Noko in search of regular minutes as the Buccaneers reshape their roster.
In addition to the permanent sales, right-back Tshepho Mashiloane will also return to Babina Noko on a season-long loan.
These departures mark a significant clearing out of the fringes of the squad, allowing the new signings to integrate into a more streamlined group focused on silverware.
The club's hierarchy has shown they are willing to be ruthless in the market to ensure the squad remains competitive.