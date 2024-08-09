Deano van Rooyen & Linda Mntambo, Stellenbosch vs Sekhukhune United Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Orlando Pirates and Stellenboch reach agreement over Deano Van Rooyen transfer

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesTransfersStellenbosch FC

The 27-year-old has spent all his professional career at Stellenbosch but is now closer to joining the Soweto giants.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Van Rooyen has been with Stellies for the past nine seasons
  • Pirates now want to sign him
  • Bucs & Stellies have reached an agreement
CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
Article continues below