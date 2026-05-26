Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns trophy triumphs a 'boost' for Bafana Bafana's World Cup hopes says Jayden Adams

Following a season that saw Mamelodi Sundowns conquer Africa and Orlando Pirates claim their status as kings of the Betway Premiership, Jayden Adams is confident that this silverware-laden period will benefit Bafana Bafana.

Sundowns secured their second CAF Champions League title with a 2-1 aggregate victory over AS FAR, ending a decade-long wait for the prestigious trophy, while the Buccaneers ended a 14-year drought to secure the league title with a win over Orbit College.

The midfielder believes that having the core of the national team arriving at the World Cup - to be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada - as champions is a vital development.

"I think it is very important for Bafana Bafana. I think for us also as a team going into the World Cup," Adams told the media during a post-match interview.

"I think just to boost us from both sides, from Pirates and Sundowns’ side, just to get together and fight for the country."