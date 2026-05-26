Getty Images Sport
Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns trophy triumphs a 'boost' for Bafana Bafana's World Cup hopes says Jayden Adams
- Backpage
Winning momentum for the national team
Following a season that saw Mamelodi Sundowns conquer Africa and Orlando Pirates claim their status as kings of the Betway Premiership, Jayden Adams is confident that this silverware-laden period will benefit Bafana Bafana.
Sundowns secured their second CAF Champions League title with a 2-1 aggregate victory over AS FAR, ending a decade-long wait for the prestigious trophy, while the Buccaneers ended a 14-year drought to secure the league title with a win over Orbit College.
The midfielder believes that having the core of the national team arriving at the World Cup - to be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada - as champions is a vital development.
"I think it is very important for Bafana Bafana. I think for us also as a team going into the World Cup," Adams told the media during a post-match interview.
"I think just to boost us from both sides, from Pirates and Sundowns’ side, just to get together and fight for the country."
Sundowns' historic second star
Reflecting on the gruelling journey to continental glory, Adams expressed his pride in the squad's resilience.
The Brazilians had to dig deep in the second leg at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium to ensure the CAF Champions League trophy returned to Pretoria.
The midfielder noted that the achievement was the perfect way to cap off a demanding campaign that tested the squad's limits both physically and mentally.
Adams was quick to credit the collective effort of the team in securing the much-coveted 'second star' for the club's crest.
"This is a cherry on top for the season," he said.
"We worked hard for this moment and finally we got the second star. I think the fighting spirit from our side was just 100%.
"The goal [equaliser by Teboho Mokoena] changed the mood a lot. I think going into the second half, we told ourselves we can’t concede another one and we fought for each other and for the team and gave it everything," he added.
- Getty Images Sport
Williams echoes World Cup optimism
Bafana Bafana captain and Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams shared the sentiments of his teammate, emphasizing the importance of carrying this club-level confidence into the international arena.
Despite admitting that his own personal form was tested during an exhausting schedule, the veteran shot-stopper is looking forward to leading the nation on the world stage after The Brazilians' continental triumph.
"It’s been a tough season and tough year for me, playing so many games. It’s not easy and I can feel that this was not my best campaign, and we as a team will just be better," Williams admitted.
"Hopefully now we can go as a team, SA and have a wonderful World Cup and, after that, we will have much-needed rest to clear our minds and look forward to another season again."
- Backpagepix
Building character through hardship
For Sundowns, the victory was particularly sweet after the heartbreak of previous seasons, including a final defeat to Pyramids last year.
Williams pointed out that the mental strength gained from those setbacks is what eventually pushed them over the line this season.
He believes this same 'never-say-die' attitude will be crucial when Bafana Bafana face the world's elite teams in North America.
"For us to pull through, it speaks volumes to the mentality and character. This means for the 10 years that we suffered as a club, we fully deserve it," Williams noted.
With both Pirates and Sundowns stars now heading into the national camp with medals around their necks, optimism for South Africa's World Cup campaign has reached a new high.