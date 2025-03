The Buccaneers missed the chance to reduce Masandawana's lead at the top of the league standings.

Orlando Pirates suffered a shock 2-0 win against Marumo Gallants on Saturday evening at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein.

The loss means the Soweto giants - who have four matches at hand - are trailing leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by 18 points.

A majority of their fans have seemingly given up on their team's chances to win the Premier Soccer League after a drought that has lasted more than a decade.

