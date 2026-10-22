Orlando Pirates accused of treating Sebastian Pedersen unfairly - 'He also deserves the same chance that everyone is getting'

Former fan favourite Sifiso Myeni expressed his deep concern regarding how the Norwegian is being handled.

The retired winger believes that the technical team is not showing the player the respect his professional pedigree deserves.

He argued that while other attacking options have been rotated frequently, Sebastian Pedersen remains a spectator during matchdays, which prevents him from proving his worth to the demanding Ghost faithful who follow the club's every move.

"Orlando Pirates are not fair to Pedersen. Give the man a chance, guys. The way you've been giving the strikers a chance," Myeni said, as quoted on KickOff.

This direct criticism highlights a growing frustration among those associated with the club, as the team looks to balance domestic ambitions with the need to integrate high-profile international signings into the starting eleven effectively.