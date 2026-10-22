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Orlando Pirates accused of treating Sebastian Pedersen unfairly - 'He also deserves the same chance that everyone is getting'
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Myeni questions Ouaddou’s selection policy
Former fan favourite Sifiso Myeni expressed his deep concern regarding how the Norwegian is being handled.
The retired winger believes that the technical team is not showing the player the respect his professional pedigree deserves.
He argued that while other attacking options have been rotated frequently, Sebastian Pedersen remains a spectator during matchdays, which prevents him from proving his worth to the demanding Ghost faithful who follow the club's every move.
"Orlando Pirates are not fair to Pedersen. Give the man a chance, guys. The way you've been giving the strikers a chance," Myeni said, as quoted on KickOff.
This direct criticism highlights a growing frustration among those associated with the club, as the team looks to balance domestic ambitions with the need to integrate high-profile international signings into the starting eleven effectively.
Demanding equality for the Norwegian forward
Myeni was quick to point out that several other players in the forward line have been afforded multiple opportunities to lead the line.
He cited the likes of Evidence Makgopa, Boitumelo Radiopane, and Yanela Mbuthuma as players who have benefited from the coach's rotation policy.
For the ex-Pirates star, there is no logical reason why the Norwegian import should be excluded from this process when his teammates are given such a long leash to perform.
"Makgopa, Radiopane, Mbuthuma, Pedersen also deserves the same chance that everyone is getting, guys.
"As Orlando Pirates supporters, we want to see more of him getting a chance so that we can judge him, because now a lot of people are judging him when we haven't seen that much from him," Myeni added.
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Fans eager to see new signing in action
The lack of minutes for the 27-year-old is particularly glaring when compared to the involvement of his peers in the attacking department.
Myeni emphasised that while most strikers have featured in a significant number of matches, Pedersen's contributions have been restricted to fleeting appearances or complete omissions from the matchday list.
This lack of continuity makes it nearly impossible for any new signing to find their rhythm in a competitive league like the Betway Premiership.
"Some have had five, six, seven, eight games. All of them have had a lot of games, but Pedersen's games are very few, do you understand? So Orlando Pirates, can we see more of Pedersen," the former winger continued.
The urgency in his plea reflects a desire to see the club's investment yield results on the pitch rather than seeing a talented player wither away on the bench during the peak years of his career.
A personal plea to the technical team
The debate surrounding Pedersen comes at a time when the Buccaneers are under pressure to maintain their status as title contenders.
While the technical team is focused on immediate results, Myeni believes that the supporters have a right to see the players the club has recruited.
He argued that the fans deserve to witness the striker's capabilities firsthand before any definitive conclusions are drawn about his suitability for the Soweto giants' style of play.
"We know that you guys want to win, but us as fans, we would like to see more of Pedersen.
"We can't sign a player and then not have a say. Let's see him.
"Everyone has gotten a chance. So Orlando Pirates, please, we beg you, and I beg you personally, I want to see more of him," Myeni concluded.
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