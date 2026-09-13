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Kamogelo Sebelebele Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Steve Blues

Orlando Pirates Abdeslam Ouaddou raises the alarm over squad deficit - 'The solutions start to be limited'

Orlando Pirates
Premier Soccer League
K. Sebelebele
Orlando Pirates vs La Cure Waves SC
La Cure Waves SC
CAF Champions League Qualification
Orlando Pirates vs Durban City
Durban City
M. Makhaula
T. Mbatha
S. Nduli
G. Lungu
A. Ouaddou
MTN 8 Cup
Marumo Gallants vs Orlando Pirates
Marumo Gallants
Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
D. van Rooyen
T. Lebitso
S. Ndlozi
T. Mashiloane

The Buccaneers head coach has expressed serious reservations regarding the composition of his current squad, specifically highlighting a lack of depth in the right-back department. Following a series of high-profile departures during the transfer window, the Moroccan tactician fears that his tactical options are becoming dangerously stretched as the Buccaneers pursue silverware on multiple fronts.

  • Thabiso Lebitso, Sihle Nduli, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    Crisis at right-back

    Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has voiced his growing frustration over the club’s thinning options at right-back, describing the current situation as a significant risk to their 2026/27 campaign.

    The departure of Deano van Rooyen to rivals Mamelodi Sundowns last week has compounded an existing problem, following the off-season exits of Thabiso Lebitso and Siyabonga Ndlozi, as well as Tshepo Mashiloane’s loan move to Sekhukhune United.

    This exodus has left 24-year-old Bafana Bafana international Kamogelo Sebelebele as the only natural fit for the role, despite the player frequently featuring as a winger throughout the previous season.


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  • Kamogelo Sebelebele vs Samkelo Maseko, MTN8 Cup 2026 Backpage

    Unsustainable

    Addressing the media regarding the heavy workload currently placed on Sebelebele, who has already started nine of the club's opening ten fixtures, Ouaddou did not hold back in his assessment of the vulnerability facing his side.

    The coach emphasized that while the player is talented, the physical demands of a full season are unsustainable for a single individual in that position.

    “You’re right it’s a big concern, Sebelebele, I love him, but I cannot push him for 60 games, it’s difficult, he’s not a robot, I can find sometimes some solutions, some emergency wheel, you know? When your car is stuck,” Ouaddou told iDiskiTimes when questioned about the right-back load for Sebelebele.

    The coach’s analogy highlights the makeshift nature of his current defensive setup, as he is forced to look for temporary fixes rather than long-term stability.


  • Cristian Derbyshire Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Square pegs in round holes

    The tactical implications of this deficit were evident during the first leg of their continental clash against La Cure Waves, which ended in a 0-0 draw.

    In that fixture, Ouaddou opted to deploy central defender Christian Derbyshire on the right flank, a move he admits is far from ideal for the expansive, attacking style of play he wishes to implement at Orlando Pirates.

    Ouaddou further elaborated on the difficulty of using players out of position, noting that such measures are only short-term fixes.

    “But the emergency wheel will not work all the time, especially in the way we want to play – if we want to propose some attacking football, using the wide channels, you can use a central defender one or two games you know but in the important games, you will need someone who comfortable in that position,” he explained.


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  • Ghampani Lungu, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Zungu solution?

    Looking ahead, the coach suggested that the recently signed Ghampani Lungu could potentially fill the void once he returns to full fitness, though the Zambian is primarily viewed as an attacking asset.

    Lungu has shown promise in wide forward roles, but his defensive capabilities remain largely untested in the Pirates system.

    Ouaddou concluded by admitting the gravity of the situation, stating: “I can use Lungu but actually he’s coming back from injury, so the solutions start to be limited – and then we’ll see, we’ll see," he concluded.