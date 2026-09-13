Orlando Pirates Abdeslam Ouaddou raises the alarm over squad deficit - 'The solutions start to be limited'

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has voiced his growing frustration over the club’s thinning options at right-back, describing the current situation as a significant risk to their 2026/27 campaign.

The departure of Deano van Rooyen to rivals Mamelodi Sundowns last week has compounded an existing problem, following the off-season exits of Thabiso Lebitso and Siyabonga Ndlozi, as well as Tshepo Mashiloane’s loan move to Sekhukhune United.

This exodus has left 24-year-old Bafana Bafana international Kamogelo Sebelebele as the only natural fit for the role, despite the player frequently featuring as a winger throughout the previous season.



