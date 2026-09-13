Orlando Pirates Abdeslam Ouaddou on latest new signing - 'People think I’m bringing everyone from Marumo Gallants here'

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has moved to dispel suggestions that he is exerting undue influence over the club's transfer business following the arrival of Bheki Mabuza. The 24-year-old midfielder completed his move from Marumo Gallants on Wednesday, becoming the latest in a long list of new arrivals at the Soweto giants during a busy window.

Addressing the narrative surrounding Mabuza’s arrival, Ouaddou made it clear that the club operates with a structured approach to recruitment.

“It’s good that you ask me this question about Mabuza because sometimes people think I’m bringing everyone from Marumo here,” the coach told reporters.

“But you know that what is important is people must understand that this is one of the biggest clubs in Africa, with a scouting department that brings people based on their identity and how we want to play in the club.

“I’m not the one who brings people here, so people must stop thinking that the coach is bringing all the Marumo Gallants people here," he said.







