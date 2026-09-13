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Orlando Pirates Abdeslam Ouaddou on latest new signing - 'People think I’m bringing everyone from Marumo Gallants here'
Ouaddou hits back
Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has moved to dispel suggestions that he is exerting undue influence over the club's transfer business following the arrival of Bheki Mabuza. The 24-year-old midfielder completed his move from Marumo Gallants on Wednesday, becoming the latest in a long list of new arrivals at the Soweto giants during a busy window.
Addressing the narrative surrounding Mabuza’s arrival, Ouaddou made it clear that the club operates with a structured approach to recruitment.
“It’s good that you ask me this question about Mabuza because sometimes people think I’m bringing everyone from Marumo here,” the coach told reporters.
“But you know that what is important is people must understand that this is one of the biggest clubs in Africa, with a scouting department that brings people based on their identity and how we want to play in the club.
“I’m not the one who brings people here, so people must stop thinking that the coach is bringing all the Marumo Gallants people here," he said.
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Mabuza's qualities
Despite the administrative clarifications, Ouaddou remains highly enthusiastic about what Mabuza adds to the Buccaneers' engine room.
The midfielder arrives at Orlando Stadium with a reputation for technical excellence, having made 35 appearances last season while contributing three goals and an assist. His ability to operate in tight spaces and unlock stubborn defenses is viewed as a vital asset for a side looking to dominate possession in the Betway Premiership and compete for the CAF Champions League title.
“Speaking about Mabuza, I think he’s a good profile,” Ouaddou explained.
“He can help us in the heart of the game with quick decision-making with his last pass, the activity that he can have in the heart of the game and get assists. He’s able to score as well.
“So he’s a player that we have seen; he’s able to play short between the lines, and he is able to combine and play long," Ouaddou stated.
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While Mabuza’s talent is not in question, the transition from Marumo Gallants to one of the continent’s heavyweights represents a significant step up in scrutiny.
Ouaddou acknowledged that the biggest challenge for any new signing at Pirates is the psychological demand of the shirt.
“Hopefully, he can fit in our system, and now the question mark is the dimension of the club,” Ouaddou admitted regarding the midfielder's integration.
“Sometimes the pressure you can have in this big club is the factor that we cannot manage, and I hope that he quickly fits in and manages this high expectation that we have," Ouaddou said.
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Deep squad required
Mabuza joins an extensive list of new faces at Mayfair, highlighting the club's ambition to regain their status as the dominant force in South African football.
The Buccaneers have been incredibly active, securing deals for Mthetheleli Mthiyane, Sbangani Zulu, Bohlale Ngwato, Neo Rapoo, Matome Mmolai, Ghampani Lungu, Thapelo Mokobodi, and Sebastian Pedersen.
This aggressive recruitment drive is aimed at providing Ouaddou with a squad capable of competing on both the domestic and continental fronts.
By securing Mabuza, Pirates have added another layer of tactical flexibility to a midfield that already boasts significant quality.
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