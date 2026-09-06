Orlando Pirates Abdeslam Ouaddou hailed for his 'amazing work' bringing in players to replace Relebohile Mofokeng and Patrick Maswanganyi - 'They just keep going and winning'

Orlando Pirates were faced with a daunting task during the recent transfer window following the exits of Relebohile Mofokeng and Patrick Maswanganyi.

Mofokeng, who claimed both the Players' Player of the Season and Footballer of the Season awards, left a massive void when he joined Belgian side Royale Saint-Gilloise. Maswanganyi was expected to fill that creative void but he left too for for Bahraini Premier League side Al-Khaldiya SC.

Speaking to KickOff, former midfielder Tyren Arendse highlighted the manager’s ability to blood new talent without disrupting the team's winning rhythm.

"Bringing in new players, I think people can sort of respect him [Ouaddou] for what he's doing. I mean if you lose a few of your top players, Rele left, 'Tito' [Maswanganyi] left, it's amazing work that the coach is doing, bringing in new players," Arendse stated.



