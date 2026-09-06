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Orlando Pirates Abdeslam Ouaddou hailed for his 'amazing work' bringing in players to replace Relebohile Mofokeng and Patrick Maswanganyi - 'They just keep going and winning'
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Talent out
Orlando Pirates were faced with a daunting task during the recent transfer window following the exits of Relebohile Mofokeng and Patrick Maswanganyi.
Mofokeng, who claimed both the Players' Player of the Season and Footballer of the Season awards, left a massive void when he joined Belgian side Royale Saint-Gilloise. Maswanganyi was expected to fill that creative void but he left too for for Bahraini Premier League side Al-Khaldiya SC.
Speaking to KickOff, former midfielder Tyren Arendse highlighted the manager’s ability to blood new talent without disrupting the team's winning rhythm.
"Bringing in new players, I think people can sort of respect him [Ouaddou] for what he's doing. I mean if you lose a few of your top players, Rele left, 'Tito' [Maswanganyi] left, it's amazing work that the coach is doing, bringing in new players," Arendse stated.
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Talent in
The Buccaneers were proactive in the market, securing a long list of reinforcements including Mthetheleli Mthiyane, Thapelo Mokobodi, Matome Mmolai, Gamphani Lungu, Sbangani Zulu, Bohlale Ngwato, Sebastien Pedersen, Neo Rapoo, and Kabelo Kgositsile.
This influx of talent has been bolstered by the promotion of youth academy products like Mpho Padime.
Arendse further noted that the trust shown by Ouaddou has allowed these individuals to thrive immediately.
"Especially believing and trusting the new players. It's very difficult to see a coach trusting a young player and giving him confidence.
"I think the new players who have come in, they are taking the opportunity, which is good.
"Pirates recruitment is obviously very good in bringing in those young players.
It seems like where they ended last season, they just keep going and winning. It's good for the Pirates supporters."
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Overhaul bearing fruit
The results of this squad overhaul are already visible, with Orlando Pirates reaching their fifth consecutive MTN8 final. They secured their spot in the showpiece event after a dominant display against Sekhukhune United, winning the second leg 3-0 to complete a 4-0 aggregate victory.
With the Betway Premiership campaign also starting brightly, the atmosphere around the club is one of immense optimism.
The ability to replace two of the league's most creative outlets while remaining a goal-scoring threat has silenced many critics who predicted a slump.
The Buccaneers have shown they are no longer reliant on just one or two individuals, instead building a deep roster capable of challenging for every trophy available in the domestic calendar, and hoping that quality and depth will stand them in good stead for the continental campaign too.
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Ultimate test awaits
Despite their flying start, Arendse warned that the true barometer of this new-look Pirates side will come in the MTN8 final on October 10.
The Buccaneers are set to renew their fierce rivalry with Mamelodi Sundowns in a match that will determine the first piece of silverware for the season.
Arendse is eager to see how the young squad handles the pressure of facing the Brazilians on the big stage.
"It's going to be interesting. That could be the first big test for Pirates," Arendse suggested.
While the early signs are positive, overcoming Sundowns would provide the ultimate validation for Ouaddou's recruitment and tactical philosophy.
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