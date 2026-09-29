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Orlando Pirates Abdeslam Ouaddou deserves credit for sticking with Yanela Mbuthuma 'even though the supporters were really hard on him'
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Steadfast support
Orlando Pirates forward Yanela Mbuthuma has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent weeks, moving from a figure of frustration to a key component of the Buccaneers' attack.
The 24-year-old suffered through a difficult period where goal contributions were scarce, leading to vocal dissatisfaction from the stands. Many supporters questioned why coach Abdeslam Ouaddou continued to select the former Richards Bay man, yet the technical team remained firm in their conviction that the striker brought value to the starting eleven beyond just finding the back of the net.
Former PSL Golden Boot winner Rodney Ramagalela has now weighed in on the situation, expressing his admiration for how the Pirates coach managed the delicate situation.
Speaking to iDiski Times, Ramagalela highlighted the importance of a manager standing by his players when the atmosphere turns hostile.
"I respect Coach Ouaddou for giving him that support, and the rest of the Orlando Pirates players," Ramagalela said.
"Even though the supporters were really hard on him when he was not scoring goals, for me, I saw something that many don’t see."
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Vital team role
While the fans were focused on the lack of goals, Ramagalela suggests that Mbuthuma was performing a vital role for the team tactically. The striker's work rate and ability to occupy defenders allowed others to flourish, contributing to the side's overall winning momentum even when he wasn't personally on the scoresheet.
This tactical discipline is often overlooked by the gallery, but clearly, Ouaddou recognised the selfless nature of Mbuthuma's play during those testing months in the Betway Premiership and cup competitions.
Ramagalela expanded on this observation, noting that the striker's effort was the catalyst for the team's success during the early stages of the season.
"He was really working hard, and that’s why Orlando Pirates were scoring and winning games while he was playing," the former Sundowns man explained.
The veteran forward’s analysis suggests that the coaching staff prioritized the collective output over individual statistics, a gamble that has eventually paid dividends as Mbuthuma finally found his rhythm in front of goal.
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The persistence shown by Ouaddou has been rewarded with a surge in productivity from Mbuthuma. Reflecting on this resurgence, Ramagalela expressed his delight at seeing the hard work manifest into tangible results on the pitch.
"I was so happy when I saw him giving the assist in the second leg of the semi-final, and him scoring in the league game, that boosts his confidence," he said.
"I think it’s something that he needed as a player. And now it’s time for him to build from that and make sure that he keeps on getting goals for Orlando Pirates."
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Radiopane challenging for minutes
With Mbuthuma now operating at a higher level of confidence, the focus shifts to maintaining this momentum throughout the rest of the campaign. The competition for places upfront remains fierce, and the emergence of other young talents provides a healthy dilemma for the coaching staff.
Ramagalela pointed out that the squad possesses several options that can contribute to a successful season if they can find the same consistency that Mbuthuma has recently discovered under Ouaddou's guidance.
The former striker specifically mentioned another rising star who he believes has the potential to lead the line effectively for the Soweto giants in the coming months.
"Boitumelo Radiopane is one boy that knows how to play as number nine," Ramagalela added during the discussion.
"He knows where the goals are. I would want to see him scoring more goals than the previous campaign," the former striker concluded.
As Pirates look to challenge for silverware on multiple fronts, the mental fortitude shown by Mbuthuma could serve as a blueprint for other players facing periods of poor form.
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