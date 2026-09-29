Orlando Pirates Abdeslam Ouaddou deserves credit for sticking with Yanela Mbuthuma 'even though the supporters were really hard on him'

Orlando Pirates forward Yanela Mbuthuma has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent weeks, moving from a figure of frustration to a key component of the Buccaneers' attack.

The 24-year-old suffered through a difficult period where goal contributions were scarce, leading to vocal dissatisfaction from the stands. Many supporters questioned why coach Abdeslam Ouaddou continued to select the former Richards Bay man, yet the technical team remained firm in their conviction that the striker brought value to the starting eleven beyond just finding the back of the net.

Former PSL Golden Boot winner Rodney Ramagalela has now weighed in on the situation, expressing his admiration for how the Pirates coach managed the delicate situation.

Speaking to iDiski Times, Ramagalela highlighted the importance of a manager standing by his players when the atmosphere turns hostile.

"I respect Coach Ouaddou for giving him that support, and the rest of the Orlando Pirates players," Ramagalela said.

"Even though the supporters were really hard on him when he was not scoring goals, for me, I saw something that many don’t see."



