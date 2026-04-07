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Thalente Mbatha, Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Seth Willis

Orlando Pirates 5-0 Golden Arrows: 'Manqoba Mngqithi will take Kaizer Chiefs to Motsepe League but Bucs ball is fire! Even Mamelodi Sundowns aren't playing like this! Relebohile Mofokeng not coming back after World Cup'

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates vs Lamontville Golden Arrows
Orlando Pirates
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Richards Bay vs Orlando Pirates
Richards Bay
Durban City vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Durban City
Mamelodi Sundowns FC

The Soweto giants have been consistent this season, hoping to deliver the elusive Premier Soccer League title after more than a decade. The Sea Robbers last celebrated winning the South African top-tier crown way back in the 2011/12 campaign but have finished behind Masandawana in the last three editions.

Relebohile Mofokeng once again underlined his worth for Orlando Pirates after inspiring them to a 5-0 win against Golden Arrows on Tuesday night at the Orlando Amstel Arena.

The Bafana Bafana international opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a well-taken curler following Tshepang Moremi's good pass.

Oswin Appollis made it 2-0 15 minutes later after converting Deon Hotto's pass, before Edward Maova put the ball into his own net to give the hosts a 3-0 cushion in the 36th minute.

Mofokeng completed his brace after dancing through the defenders in the 61st minute before Appollis also got his second in the stoppages to ensure Bucs got a huge 5-0 win.
Victory took Pirates to 54 points from 23 games, two fewer than Sundowns, who beat Durban City by a solitary goal.

Have a look at what the fans said after the game as sampled by GOAL.

  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    Mofokeng leaving this season?

    But I think we are going to have to accept the fact that we may only have 7 more opportunities to watch this wonder kid in an Orlando Pirates jersey. There is NO WAY that his brilliance is going unnoticed - Michael Morton

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  • Thabiso Lebitso, Sihle Nduli, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    Even Sundowns aren't cooking like this

    Bruh, even Mamelodi Sundowns aren't cooking like this. Orlando Pirates ball is straight fire right now - Blydah

  • Manqoba Mngqithi, All-Stars, December 2025Backpage

    Mngqithi is a plumber

    Manqoba Mngqithi is a plumber. I can't believe Kaizer Chiefs almost signed him - Mafalo Sports

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  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpage

    Mngqithi to relegate Chiefs?

    Manqoba must stay far away from Kaizer Chiefs. He will take us straight to the Motsepe League - Sbusiso Mhlanga

  • Orlando Pirates, Siwelele FC, March 2026Backpage

    Siwelele & Sekhukhune did Bucs dirty

    The Siwelele and Sekhukhune United games did Orlando Pirates dirty, but we keep on believing - Tuidi

  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Rele, player of the season?

    We don’t even have to push agendas; Relebohile Mofokeng is single-handedly proving that he’s the player of the season - Scelo Mchunu

  • Oswin Appollis Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Appollis and Mofokeng not coming back after WC

    Oswin Appollis and Relebohile Mofokeng are not coming back to South Africa after the World Cup - Micah Da Music

  • Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Backpage

    Problem is Sundowns keep on winning

    Problem is that Sundowns keep on winning. I don't think there's still a chance - Adrenaline Rush

  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Pirates mean business

    Orlando Pirates mean business these days; we have no time to play with kids - Cmphiwear Idlamanzi Mazibuko