Orlando Pirates 5-0 Golden Arrows: 'Manqoba Mngqithi will take Kaizer Chiefs to Motsepe League but Bucs ball is fire! Even Mamelodi Sundowns aren't playing like this! Relebohile Mofokeng not coming back after World Cup'

Relebohile Mofokeng once again underlined his worth for Orlando Pirates after inspiring them to a 5-0 win against Golden Arrows on Tuesday night at the Orlando Amstel Arena.

The Bafana Bafana international opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a well-taken curler following Tshepang Moremi's good pass.

Oswin Appollis made it 2-0 15 minutes later after converting Deon Hotto's pass, before Edward Maova put the ball into his own net to give the hosts a 3-0 cushion in the 36th minute.

Mofokeng completed his brace after dancing through the defenders in the 61st minute before Appollis also got his second in the stoppages to ensure Bucs got a huge 5-0 win.

Victory took Pirates to 54 points from 23 games, two fewer than Sundowns, who beat Durban City by a solitary goal.

Have a look at what the fans said after the game as sampled by GOAL.