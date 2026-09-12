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Orlando Pirates, September 2026Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Orlando Pirates 3-1 La Cure Waves: 'I don’t doubt these boys under Abdeslam Ouaddou; Sipho Chaine needs to be benched sometimes; No one will ever convince me that Thabang Matuludi is better than Kamogelo Sebelebele'

Orlando Pirates vs La Cure Waves SC
CAF Champions League Qualification
Orlando Pirates
La Cure Waves SC
Orlando Pirates vs Durban City
Durban City
Premier Soccer League
Marumo Gallants vs Orlando Pirates
Marumo Gallants
S. Chaine
K. Sebelebele
K. Kgositsile
Y. Mbuthuma

The Buccaneers made amends for their early setback as they bounced back in the CAF Champions League preliminary round second leg. After both sides played out a goalless draw in the first meeting, neither team wanted a repeat on Saturday afternoon, with the goals finally flowing as the home side came out on top.

Orlando Pirates secured a convincing 3-1 victory over La Cure Waves in front of a packed Orlando Amstel Arena.

The Buccaneers were stunned early on as Jean Ami capitalised on an error from Sipho Chaine to put the visitors ahead in the sixth minute.



However, the Sea Robbers responded quickly, with Kabelo Kgositsile restoring parity to make it 1-1.



The momentum then shifted in favour of the home side as Kamogelo Sebelebele completed the turnaround, putting the Buccaneers in front.



The Soweto giants continued to press for more and were rewarded before the break, with Yanela Mbuthuma extending their advantage to 3-1 heading into half-time.



The second half was full of action, but no goals were forthcoming as the Buccaneers walked away with the victory.

GOAL has sampled the supporters’ reactions to an entertaining encounter.

  • Sipho Chaine Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Chaine needs to be benched

    Chaine is getting too comfortable; the coach needs to bench him sometimes - Fabbricazione29


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  • Kamogelo Sebelebele of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Best right back in Mzansi

    The best RB in the country - Sogodi

    Mr Consistent 👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾 - domslim_

    Mike Mamosha is not here to play 🔥🫰no time for celebrations 🤣 - Bapzido_

    No one will ever convince me that Matuludi is better than Sebelebele… 🤧 - ChrisExcel102

  • Thapelo Mokobodi celebrates Orlando Pirates goalBackpage

    Bucs punishing these boys for Mukoko trauma

    Orlando Pirates are punishing these boys for the trauma they picked up from Mukoko last season in the yellow and blue 😂🤞🏽 - teekay10107


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  • Lebone Seema Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Unnecessary mistakes at the back

    Today we made a lot of unnecessary mistakes at the back; our defence looks fragile... Seema and our control of the game are covering that up, but we need to sort those mistakes out; we can't afford any slip-ups ☠️☠️☠️- ArnoldKhaz97800

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou Orlando Pirates preseasonOrlando Pirates

    Too much happiness

    I don’t doubt these boys under Wadu; the happiness that is coming is too much 🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️ - @motolo_mr83323

    You can undermine the lineup only to find out they are going to dish up🔥 - HluvukoRisipro


  • Oswin Appollis Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Appollis is back

    Appollis is really dictating that midfield today - april_sa10

    Appollis is back 🥺😭🔥 - LittleHussle

    Appollis is Grootman today? 😭💎🔥 - ntwwna_784