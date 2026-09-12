Orlando Pirates 3-1 La Cure Waves: 'I don’t doubt these boys under Abdeslam Ouaddou; Sipho Chaine needs to be benched sometimes; No one will ever convince me that Thabang Matuludi is better than Kamogelo Sebelebele'

Orlando Pirates secured a convincing 3-1 victory over La Cure Waves in front of a packed Orlando Amstel Arena.

The Buccaneers were stunned early on as Jean Ami capitalised on an error from Sipho Chaine to put the visitors ahead in the sixth minute.









However, the Sea Robbers responded quickly, with Kabelo Kgositsile restoring parity to make it 1-1.









The momentum then shifted in favour of the home side as Kamogelo Sebelebele completed the turnaround, putting the Buccaneers in front.









The Soweto giants continued to press for more and were rewarded before the break, with Yanela Mbuthuma extending their advantage to 3-1 heading into half-time.









The second half was full of action, but no goals were forthcoming as the Buccaneers walked away with the victory.

GOAL has sampled the supporters’ reactions to an entertaining encounter.