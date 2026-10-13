Orlando Pirates 3-0- TS Galaxy: 'Is Sebastian Pedersen not in the technical team's plans? Lebone Seema should be rested; Show them flames, they’ve been trolling us with eggs'

Orlando Pirates collected maximum points after seeing off TS Galaxy on Tuesday evening, keeping their Betway Premiership momentum going.

The Buccaneers broke the deadlock in the 18th minute as Boitumelo Radiopane clinically dispatched his effort to put the hosts in front. Oswin Appollis was the architect, carving open the Rockets' defence with a well-timed set-up for the striker.





The home side headed into the half-time break with a slender 1-0 advantage.

The restart saw Tshepang Moremi introduced to pile further pressure on the Mpumalanga-based outfit, and he made an immediate impact by doubling the lead to 2-0.









Simphiwe Masilela put the result beyond doubt in style, netting the third goal to complete a 3-0 rout and ensure Abdeslam Ouaddou's troops bagged all three points in convincing fashion.









Here, GOAL takes a look at how supporters reacted to the Soweto giants’ victory.



