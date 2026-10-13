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Tshepang Moremi, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Orlando Pirates 3-0- TS Galaxy: 'Is Sebastian Pedersen not in the technical team's plans? Lebone Seema should be rested; Show them flames, they’ve been trolling us with eggs'

Orlando Pirates vs TS Galaxy
Premier Soccer League
Match report
Orlando Pirates
TS Galaxy
African Stars vs Orlando Pirates
African Stars
CAF Champions League Qualification
A. Ouaddou
B. Radiopane
O. Appollis
T. Moremi
S. Masilela

The Buccaneers returned to winning ways, extending their unbeaten run in the Betway Premiership while piling more pressure on the Rockets. The Ghost were treated to an entertaining spectacle at the Orlando Amstel Arena, with the hosts delivering plenty of excitement in front of their home fans.

Orlando Pirates collected maximum points after seeing off TS Galaxy on Tuesday evening, keeping their Betway Premiership momentum going.

The Buccaneers broke the deadlock in the 18th minute as Boitumelo Radiopane clinically dispatched his effort to put the hosts in front. Oswin Appollis was the architect, carving open the Rockets' defence with a well-timed set-up for the striker.


The home side headed into the half-time break with a slender 1-0 advantage.

The restart saw Tshepang Moremi introduced to pile further pressure on the Mpumalanga-based outfit, and he made an immediate impact by doubling the lead to 2-0.



Simphiwe Masilela put the result beyond doubt in style, netting the third goal to complete a 3-0 rout and ensure Abdeslam Ouaddou's troops bagged all three points in convincing fashion.



Here, GOAL takes a look at how supporters reacted to the Soweto giants’ victory.


  • Thalente Mbatha Camren Dansin Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    They were not ready

    So Mbatha and Nkota were not ready to play, but we’re forced coz it was a cup final🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️ - MpeshWP

    The management had a hand in that Saturday lineup 😅 - ngcebombhele


  • Sebastian Pedersen Abdeslam Ouaddou Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Still no Pedersen?

    Is Sebastian Pedersen not in the technical team's plans? - AymosThemba

    Where exactly is Pedersen? - JussDonald Ooowhkay🏴‍☠️

    Pedersen nowhere to be seen - MokemanePeter

  • Kamogelo Sebelebele Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Save them for Champions League

    Y'all love complaining, yeer 😏😏😏😏 Are we not playing CAF this weekend? Mamosha is injured, so do u want everyone to be injured also🚮🚮😭😭 - fifiluv176663


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  • Lebone Seema, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Seema should rest

    I think Seema should rest in one of the matches cause he's been playing full 90 min; he'll end up picking up an injury - HluvukoRisipro


  • Boitumelo Radiopane Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Destroying a diamond

    It's a shame to see Radiopane proving himself all the time, yet our stubborn coach, Mbuthuma, still thinks he's our main striker. You are just destroying a diamond in this Radiopane boy - drogba_meko

    Next match - Wadu: Radiopane, sit on the bench so that Mbuthuma can start the game - Agent Mahone

  • Show them flames

    Let’s show them flames; they’ve been trolling us with eggs 🥚 😅😤 - Nhlanhla Tshabalala II 😍



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17 Oct 2026

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