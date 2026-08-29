Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Thapelo Mokobodi celebrates Orlando Pirates goalBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Orlando Pirates 3-0 Sekhukhune United: 'Yanela Mbuthuma is misprofiled; We're tired of Bucs lifting this MTN8 cup, Mamelodi Sundowns must win; Kaizer Chiefs should call Cedric Kaze & fire him again'

Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United
MTN 8 Cup
Orlando Pirates
Sekhukhune United
Kruger United vs Orlando Pirates
Kruger United
Premier Soccer League
La Cure Waves SC vs Orlando Pirates
La Cure Waves SC
CAF Champions League Qualification
T. Nsabata
T. Mokobodi
G. Lungu
Y. Mbuthuma
K. Sebelebele

The Buccaneers booked their place in the Wafa Wafa final after seeing off Babina Noko in front of a packed house. Abdeslam Ouaddou once again underlined his cup pedigree, guiding the Soweto giants into the final as he sets his sights on a fifth consecutive top-eight crown.

Orlando Pirates powered past Sekhukhune United with a convincing 3-0 victory in the MTN8 semi-final second leg at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Toaster Nsabata was called into action early on and produced several crucial saves to keep Babina Noko in the contest.

However, the Sekhukhune goalkeeper was finally beaten in the 37th minute when Thapelo Mokobodi broke the deadlock, with Yanela Mbuthuma providing the assist.



Before the Limpopo outfit could regroup, Mbuthuma turned provider again just two minutes later, setting up Ghampani Lungu to double the Buccaneers’ advantage.



The Sea Robbers headed into the interval firmly in control with a 2-0 lead on the day and a 3-0 lead on aggregate.

There was still plenty to fight for after the break, with the visitors throwing everything forward in search of a way back into the contest.

However, the Buccaneers remained disciplined at the back, while continuing to push for more despite their comfortable advantage.

The game appeared to be heading towards a 2-0 finish, but Kamogelo Sebelebele had the final say, finding the back of the net deep into added time to put the gloss on the victory.



The final whistle confirmed a 4-0 aggregate triumph for the Mayfair outfit, booking their place in the Wafa Wafa final.

Here, GOAL takes a look at the fans’ reactions to the encounter.

  • Sebastian Pedersen Abdeslam Ouaddou Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Pedersen not playing

    Kante, why did Orlando Pirates buy Pedersen?? - Kiddy_Katz


    • Advertisement
  • Oswin Appollis, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Camren Dansin Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    No ball rotation

    Our midfield is quiet, man. We play unnecessary long balls and give away position. No ball rotation and player movement there - Hydrophobia


  • Yanela Mbuthuma Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Mbuthuma is misprofiled

    I really hope we will change our hearts towards Mbuthuma🔥🔥🔥🙌🏾 - Aupa_Khanya_

    No maarn Mbuthuma is misprofiled 😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥 - amlediiii

    Mbuthuma 🔥 that's why Wadu is a coach, not us 🫰😂😂 - Bapzido_


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Ghampani Lungu, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Breadwinner

    Lunguuuuu might be our breadwinner this season 😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥 - uMaster_Sandz


  • Teboho Mokoena Fawaaz Basadien Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Sundowns must win

    We are tired of watching Pirates lift this MTN8 cup. Sundowns must win tomorrow - MathipaThomas


  • Cedric Kaze Sekhukhune UnitedBackpagepix

    Fire Cedric Kaze

    Kaizer Chiefs should call Kaze and fire him again - alexsithole

    Sekhukhune must get rid of Kaze with immediate effect 🤞🤞🤞!! No way you play a team 3 times in 7 days and lose all the games!!🙅‍♀️🙅‍♀️🙅‍♀️ - KhomotsoLesiba