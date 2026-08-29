Orlando Pirates 3-0 Sekhukhune United: 'Yanela Mbuthuma is misprofiled; We're tired of Bucs lifting this MTN8 cup, Mamelodi Sundowns must win; Kaizer Chiefs should call Cedric Kaze & fire him again'

Orlando Pirates powered past Sekhukhune United with a convincing 3-0 victory in the MTN8 semi-final second leg at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Toaster Nsabata was called into action early on and produced several crucial saves to keep Babina Noko in the contest.

However, the Sekhukhune goalkeeper was finally beaten in the 37th minute when Thapelo Mokobodi broke the deadlock, with Yanela Mbuthuma providing the assist.









Before the Limpopo outfit could regroup, Mbuthuma turned provider again just two minutes later, setting up Ghampani Lungu to double the Buccaneers’ advantage.









The Sea Robbers headed into the interval firmly in control with a 2-0 lead on the day and a 3-0 lead on aggregate.

There was still plenty to fight for after the break, with the visitors throwing everything forward in search of a way back into the contest.

However, the Buccaneers remained disciplined at the back, while continuing to push for more despite their comfortable advantage.

The game appeared to be heading towards a 2-0 finish, but Kamogelo Sebelebele had the final say, finding the back of the net deep into added time to put the gloss on the victory.









The final whistle confirmed a 4-0 aggregate triumph for the Mayfair outfit, booking their place in the Wafa Wafa final.

Here, GOAL takes a look at the fans’ reactions to the encounter.