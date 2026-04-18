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Yanela Mbuthuma and Oswin Appollis, Orlando Pirates, April 2026Backpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela

Orlando Pirates 3-0 AmaZulu FC: 'Big ups to the coaching staff for sticking to their guns and keeping Yanela Mbuthuma! Relebohile Mofokeng, how did you miss that, bro? A whole free meal penalty! Hate watching Bucs so that Mamelodi Sundowns can win the league and hate watching Sundowns so they don’t win CAF Champions League'

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu FC
AmaZulu FC
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs
AmaZulu FC vs Chippa United
Chippa United
Y. Mbuthuma
T. Moremi
O. Appollis
R. Mofokeng
A. Ouaddou
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Esperance
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Esperance
CAF Champions League
O. Mzimela

Things couldn’t be heating up more at the summit, with the Soweto giants storming back to the top of the Premier Soccer League table with a two-point lead, albeit with the Brazilians still holding two games in hand. Abdeslam Ouaddou’s charges have turned up the heat, cranking up the pressure and laying down a serious marker to their title rivals as the race tightens.

Orlando Pirates banished recent ghosts in emphatic fashion on Saturday, cruising to a commanding 3-0 victory over AmaZulu FC at the Orlando Amstel Arena, ensuring there’d be no slip-up against KwaZulu-Natal opposition this time around.

It took just 14 minutes for the Buccaneers to fire the first warning shot, Yanela Mbuthuma rising to the occasion and finally muting the doubters with a clinical finish, expertly teed up by Tshepang Moremi.

With momentum firmly on their side, Oswin Appollis added gloss to the scoreline before the break, slotting home to double the lead and send the Sea Robbers into halftime firmly in control.

After the restart, the Soweto giants turned the screw, piling on relentless pressure until Relebohile Mofokeng got in on the act, putting the result beyond doubt with a composed finish.

There was late drama as the hosts were awarded a penalty, but Olwethu Mzimela stood tall, denying Mofokeng from the spot to keep the scoreline respectable.

GOAL takes a closer look at how supporters reacted to a statement win from the Buccaneers.


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  • Brayan Leon, Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026Backpage

    Hate-watch not for the faint-hearted

    Hate watching Pirates so Sundowns can win the league and hate watching Sundowns so they don’t win [CAF] Champions League; this hate-watch business is not for the faint-hearted - Ta Fifty


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  • Yanela Mbuthuma of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Football is so unpredictable

    Just saw a post from members asking why he’s [Mbuthuma] starting, cause he’s useless 😂😂. Football is so unpredictable, Shem. Go, mfana gogo! 🔥🔥🏴‍☠️ - iamLediiii


  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando PiratesOrlando Pirates

    How do you miss a penalty, Rele?

    Relebohile Mofokeng, how did you miss that, bro? 😭💔. A whole free meal penalty -Sibu Mafanya

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  • Oswin Appollis Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Appollis is the best signing in 10 years

    Appollis is by far our best signing in 10 years…what a player; he always has a goal in him 🤘🤘🤘🤘🤘


  • Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    You're not taking the league

    Ncow you are still not taking the league! 😭🤣🤣🤣🤣 JustZnje


  • Abdeslam Ouaddou and Mandla Ncikazi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Big ups to Ouaddou and co. for trusting Mbuthuma

    Big ups to the coaching staff for sticking to their guns and keeping Mbuthuma in the starting lineup. Hopefully, he can continue to reward their faith in him -Pholoho Mpiti