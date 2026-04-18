Orlando Pirates 3-0 AmaZulu FC: 'Big ups to the coaching staff for sticking to their guns and keeping Yanela Mbuthuma! Relebohile Mofokeng, how did you miss that, bro? A whole free meal penalty! Hate watching Bucs so that Mamelodi Sundowns can win the league and hate watching Sundowns so they don’t win CAF Champions League'

Orlando Pirates banished recent ghosts in emphatic fashion on Saturday, cruising to a commanding 3-0 victory over AmaZulu FC at the Orlando Amstel Arena, ensuring there’d be no slip-up against KwaZulu-Natal opposition this time around.

It took just 14 minutes for the Buccaneers to fire the first warning shot, Yanela Mbuthuma rising to the occasion and finally muting the doubters with a clinical finish, expertly teed up by Tshepang Moremi.

With momentum firmly on their side, Oswin Appollis added gloss to the scoreline before the break, slotting home to double the lead and send the Sea Robbers into halftime firmly in control.

After the restart, the Soweto giants turned the screw, piling on relentless pressure until Relebohile Mofokeng got in on the act, putting the result beyond doubt with a composed finish.

There was late drama as the hosts were awarded a penalty, but Olwethu Mzimela stood tall, denying Mofokeng from the spot to keep the scoreline respectable.

GOAL takes a closer look at how supporters reacted to a statement win from the Buccaneers.





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