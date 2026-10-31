Orlando Pirates 2-1 Kaizer Chiefs: 'Luxolo Badi is a criminal; Amakhosi turned PSG overnight; send Thabo Moloisane back to Stellenbosch'

Orlando Pirates extended their unbeaten run in the Betway Premiership with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The opening exchanges saw both sides show attacking intent, with Amakhosi applying pressure in search of an early breakthrough but failing to find the back of the net.

The Buccaneers struck first through Yanela Mbuthuma, who unleashed a powerful effort that took a huge deflection and left Brandon Petersen rooted to the spot with no chance of keeping it out.

However, the Glamour Boys wasted little time in responding, with Pule Mmodi finding the equaliser to bring Amakhosi back into the contest.



The Soweto rivals headed into the half-time break deadlocked at 1-1 after an entertaining opening 45 minutes.

The Sea Robbers came out firing after the restart, restoring their advantage through Tshepang Moremi, who found the back of the net to put the Buccaneers back in front.

The Buccaneers' second strike proved enough to seal a 2-1 victory, leaving Amakhosi with little to show for their efforts. The Glamour Boys' frustration boiled over in the dying minutes as Inacio Miguel was shown a red card by referee Luxolo Badi.

With bragging rights heading to the Sea Robbers, GOAL has sampled supporters' reactions throughout the encounter.