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Simphiwe Selepe, Orlando Pirates, Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer ChiefsBackPage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Orlando Pirates 2-1 Kaizer Chiefs: 'Luxolo Badi is a criminal; Amakhosi turned PSG overnight; send Thabo Moloisane back to Stellenbosch'

Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
Kaizer Chiefs
Match
Match report
Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu FC
AmaZulu FC
Siwelele vs Orlando Pirates
Siwelele
Y. Mbuthuma
P. Mmodi
B. Petersen
T. Moremi
Inacio Miguel

The Buccaneers walked away with bragging rights in the Soweto Derby, as Abdeslam Ouaddou's troops made their chances count to claim victory. Amakhosi, meanwhile, were left to rue a string of missed opportunities after failing to convert their dominance in front of goal.

Orlando Pirates extended their unbeaten run in the Betway Premiership with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The opening exchanges saw both sides show attacking intent, with Amakhosi applying pressure in search of an early breakthrough but failing to find the back of the net.

The Buccaneers struck first through Yanela Mbuthuma, who unleashed a powerful effort that took a huge deflection and left Brandon Petersen rooted to the spot with no chance of keeping it out.

However, the Glamour Boys wasted little time in responding, with Pule Mmodi finding the equaliser to bring Amakhosi back into the contest.


The Soweto rivals headed into the half-time break deadlocked at 1-1 after an entertaining opening 45 minutes.

The Sea Robbers came out firing after the restart, restoring their advantage through Tshepang Moremi, who found the back of the net to put the Buccaneers back in front.

The Buccaneers' second strike proved enough to seal a 2-1 victory, leaving Amakhosi with little to show for their efforts. The Glamour Boys' frustration boiled over in the dying minutes as Inacio Miguel was shown a red card by referee Luxolo Badi.

With bragging rights heading to the Sea Robbers, GOAL has sampled supporters' reactions throughout the encounter.

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Ouaddou doesn't care

    Abdeslam Ouaddou doesn't care about what the Buccaneers say😭😭😭 he brought back Mbuthuma to start in the derby🙌🏿 - ArnoldKhaz97800

    Wadu and gambling 😭😭 - King_Bono_Bw

  • Orlando Pirates CCL Backpage

    We can’t compete

    We can’t compete; they are busy with the chemicals 💔

  • Yanela Mbutuma and Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Should’ve emailed the 3 points

    Lol Mthethwa and Maboe are tasked with dealing with Mbatha and Mokobodi. Selepe and Masilela? 😂😂.. Should’ve just emailed the three points, man - Tainment

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  • Sipho Chaine Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Chaine too casual

    Chaine is a fraud😭😭😭😭 - MpeshWP

    He wanted to be casual. Entlek, we are just terrible and losing balls cheaply. Nxa - papa_banco

  • Thabo Moloisane Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Dortley is better than Moloisane

    Dortley with one leg is better than Moloisane with two legs - Koketso_27

    Offside yes. But fvck this guy, send him back to Stellies yeses - Bhut_BeeKayy

  • Wandile Duba, Lebo Maboe & Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Chiefs turned PSG

    Kaizer Chiefs turned PSG overnight 😩😩😩😩 - mr_shimmy

    Damn, Kaizer Chiefs are pressing us here... Buccaneers ☠️ ☠️ ☠️ What's going wrong today? Not even Sundowns presses us like this - ArnoldKhaz97800

  • PSL referee Luxolo BadiBackpagepix

    A thug

    Luxolo Badi is a criminal. A thug who should not be officiating a game of this magnitude - thatishi