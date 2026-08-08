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Kamogelo Sebelebele vs Samkelo Maseko, MTN8 Cup 2026 Backpage
Samuel Nkosi

Orlando Pirates 2-1 Durban City FC: 'We are nothing without Relebohile Mofokeng; Sipho Chaine needs competition; we are not going to win any trophies with this defence'

Orlando Pirates vs Durban City
Orlando Pirates
Durban City
P. Maswanganyi
B. Poggenpoel
MTN 8 Cup
AmaZulu FC vs Orlando Pirates
AmaZulu FC
Premier Soccer League
R. Mofokeng
E. Witbooi
Y. Mbuthuma
G. Lungu

The Soweto giants were made to sweat for a place in the MTN8 semi-final after claiming a last-gasp winner in extra time against the KZN-based side at Orlando Amstel Arena. The Sea Robbers moved a step closer to winning their fifth top eight title with goals from Patrick Maswanganyi and the winner from new signing Gamphani Lungu.

Orlando Pirates secured a spot in the semi-final of the MTN8 after defeating Durban City FC 2-1 in extra time at Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday.

The Soweto giants started the match on the front foot, creating all the scoring chances in the first half; however, the home side proved to be wasteful in the final third after failing to bury the early opportunities.

After the 30-minute mark, Pirates gained a scoring advantage from a penalty spot after Tshepang Moremi was brought down inside the box by Brooklyn Poggenpoel who was sent off after picking up his second yellow card.

The highly-rated midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi stepped up to convert the penalty kick, giving Pirates the lead in the 37th minute.

However, 10-man Durban City pushed back in the second half and found the equaliser when Gaston Sirino drove into the box and picked out Jean Lwamba who slotted home from close range.

City did well to see out the latter stages and send the game to extra-time.

Then, with penalties looming, Ghampani Lungu stepped up with a superb volley into the top corner, sending to the defending champions into yet another MTN8 semi-final.

GOAL looks at how the fans reacted to Pirates' win against Durban City:


  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Relebohile Mofokeng's exit felt

    Unfortunately, this team will not win any trophy without [Relebohile] Mofokeng - Boss Castro

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  • Oswin Appollis, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Camren Dansin Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Pirates defence under microscope

    Orlando Pirates will struggle to challenge for trophies if they continue conceding silly goals. I've seen this a lot during the preseason camp in Spain - Siboniso Gumede

  • Sipho Chaine Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Sipho Chaine becoming complacent?

    Orlando Pirates needs another experienced goalkeeper. Sipho Chaine is very relaxed because he knows that the goalkeeping position belongs to him - Benson_Bucs

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  • Yanela Mbuthuma, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Yanela Mbuthuma's qualities questioned

    Yanela Mbuthuma has to go down as one of the worst Orlando Pirates. I can't wait to see [Sebastian] Pedersen because Boitumelo Radiopane is also not helping us - Pule Maseko

  • Kabelo Kgositsile, Baroka FC, March 2025Backpagepix

    Kgositsile earns special praises

    Kabelo Kgositsile is a better Monnapule Saleng. This boy is special - Tokelo Bokaba

  • Emile Witbooi Cape Town CityBackpagepix

    Calls for more signings

    We have to break the bank for Emile Witbooi. We don't have a creative midfielder; Patrick Maswanganyi is not serious - Banele Nkomo

  • Kaizer Chiefs celebrateBackpagepix

    Humiliation incoming

    Kaizer Chiefs or Mamelodi Sundowns are going to Humiliate us in the Semi-finals! We should have lost this game! - Masixole Zazela

Premier Soccer League
AmaZulu FC crest
AmaZulu FC
AMA
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP