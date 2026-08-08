Orlando Pirates 2-1 Durban City FC: 'We are nothing without Relebohile Mofokeng; Sipho Chaine needs competition; we are not going to win any trophies with this defence'

Orlando Pirates secured a spot in the semi-final of the MTN8 after defeating Durban City FC 2-1 in extra time at Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday.

The Soweto giants started the match on the front foot, creating all the scoring chances in the first half; however, the home side proved to be wasteful in the final third after failing to bury the early opportunities.

After the 30-minute mark, Pirates gained a scoring advantage from a penalty spot after Tshepang Moremi was brought down inside the box by Brooklyn Poggenpoel who was sent off after picking up his second yellow card.

The highly-rated midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi stepped up to convert the penalty kick, giving Pirates the lead in the 37th minute.

However, 10-man Durban City pushed back in the second half and found the equaliser when Gaston Sirino drove into the box and picked out Jean Lwamba who slotted home from close range.

City did well to see out the latter stages and send the game to extra-time.

Then, with penalties looming, Ghampani Lungu stepped up with a superb volley into the top corner, sending to the defending champions into yet another MTN8 semi-final.

GOAL looks at how the fans reacted to Pirates' win against Durban City:



