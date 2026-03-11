Orlando Pirates 2-0 Richards Bay: 'Natal Rich Boys were robbed but Buccaneers don't have shame as Mamelodi Sundowns also benefited! Bucs will need a miracle to win PSL & Sipho Chaine saved us'

Orlando Pirates picked up crucial points after beating Richards Bay 2-0 in a Wednesday Premier Soccer League encounter at the Orlando Amstel Arena.

After coming so close on several occasions, Bucs finally broke the deadlock in the 26th minute when Oswin Appollis scored with an assist from Kamogelo Sebelebele. The Buccaneers broke their opponent's hearts by scoring a late goal in the added time of the second half when Evidence Makgopa found the back of the net when he converted a spot kick.

The win helped Bucs close in on Mamelodi Sundowns, who had widened the gap by three points following their respective midweek clash against Orbit College. The leading sides are now tied on 47 points, but a slim goal difference keeps the Soweto giants at the top of the table.

However, Richards Bay dropped to the 10th position with 23 points from 20 games.

Following the slim win at home, GOAL takes a look at how the fans reacted.