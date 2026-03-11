Goal.com
Oswin Appollis, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Oswin Appollis, Orlando Pirates, March 2026
Kiplagat Sang

Orlando Pirates 2-0 Richards Bay: 'Natal Rich Boys were robbed but Buccaneers don't have shame as Mamelodi Sundowns also benefited! Bucs will need a miracle to win PSL & Sipho Chaine saved us'

The Premier Soccer League title race is intensifying each matchday as the Sea Robbers and Masandawana engage in a neck-and-neck battle. None of the leading sides are ready to relent, as each keeps amassing points, which means the gap at the top is so close, making the race a high-intensity marathon.

Orlando Pirates picked up crucial points after beating Richards Bay 2-0 in a Wednesday Premier Soccer League encounter at the Orlando Amstel Arena.

After coming so close on several occasions, Bucs finally broke the deadlock in the 26th minute when Oswin Appollis scored with an assist from Kamogelo Sebelebele. The Buccaneers broke their opponent's hearts by scoring a late goal in the added time of the second half when Evidence Makgopa found the back of the net when he converted a spot kick.

The win helped Bucs close in on Mamelodi Sundowns, who had widened the gap by three points following their respective midweek clash against Orbit College. The leading sides are now tied on 47 points, but a slim goal difference keeps the Soweto giants at the top of the table.

However, Richards Bay dropped to the 10th position with 23 points from 20 games.

Following the slim win at home, GOAL takes a look at how the fans reacted.

  • Thulani Gumede, Richards Bay, March 2026Backpage

    Robbed!

    Richards Bay were robbed, and you know it! - Dear

  • Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    No shame at all

    Mamelodi Sundowns benefited yesterday, and they had no shame; we also don’t have shame - Ndhambi

  • Evidence Makgopa, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    Helped by referee

    Ah, no, it'll take a lot (a miracle) for us to win the league. Helped by poor refereeing today - Bayanda Buthelezi

  • Orlando Pirates, February 2026Orlando Pirates

    Embarrassing

    Benefiting against Richards Bay is so embarrassing to me; clearly not a penalty, we can't rely on referee mistakes like this. This needs to stop. I'm happy with the performance of Seema today - Bitterness

  • Sipho Chaine, Orlando Pirates, August 2025Backpage

    Chaine saved us!

    Sipho Chaine's experience really saved us when he delayed the game. Well done to the boys; we move on to the next one - Tumi

  • Orlando Pirates fans, December 2025Backpage

    Report to police

    Those who feel robbed must go to the Orlando police station - Ntokii Sa

