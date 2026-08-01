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Oswin Appollis, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Camren Dansin Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela

Orlando Pirates 2-0 Milford: 'Tito is not good enough; Our team is always sloppy at the beginning of every season; First goal of the season is an own goal'

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates vs Milford FC
Orlando Pirates
Milford FC
O. Appollis
T. Moremi
A. Ouaddou
S. Hleza
C. Dansin

The defending Premier Soccer League champions gave the newcomers a harsh welcome to top-flight football, cruising to a comfortable 2-0 victory to begin their title defence in emphatic fashion. Delivering a composed performance from start to finish, they wasted little time in sending a strong message to the rest of the league, making their intentions for the 2026/27 campaign abundantly clear from the opening weekend.

Orlando Pirates launched their Premier Soccer League campaign in impressive fashion with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Milford FC at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Despite a lively opening from both sides, the Buccaneers gradually took control of proceedings and were rewarded in the 24th minute when Yanela Mbuthuma won a free-kick in a dangerous area.

Oswin Appollis stepped up and curled his effort goalwards, with a fortunate deflection wrong-footing Siphamandla Hleza before finding the back of the net.

Milford showed resilience after the break and frustrated the hosts for long periods, but Abdeslam Ouaddou's men remained patient in search of a second goal.

Their persistence eventually paid off in the 85th minute when Tshepang Moremi latched onto a perfectly weighted through ball, rounded the advancing goalkeeper with composure and calmly slotted into an empty net to seal the victory.

The result secured all three points for the Buccaneers, who climbed to the top of the early PSL standings, while Cemran Dansin capped off an impressive display by walking away with the Man of the Match accolade.

Here, GOAL takes a look at how supporters reacted to Orlando Pirates' opening-day triumph.

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  • Oswin Appollis, Orlando Pirates vs Milford Backpage

    Experience won

    Not a strong start, but our team is always sloppy at the beginning of every season for some reason. Then it gets better and better after each and every game. Experience won today, and for now, that is enough☠️🏴‍☠️ -Qola86507797


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  • Patrick Maswanganyi Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Not good enough for Pirates

    Tito is not good enough for Pirates, I'll say this kuze kuyovalwa - ArthurALewyin

    Not in a bad way, but a season-long injury will help the team so much... Maswanganyi is finished🚮 - ooowhkay1055


  • Neo Rapoo Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Another own goal?

    Orlando Pirates' first goal of the season is an own goal 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 - VhoGubz


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  • Ayanda Jiyane, Golden Arrows, April 2026Golden Arrows

    Milford matching Pirates

    Golden Arrows will tell you they are scared to play at Orlando Stadium, but look at Milford matching Orlando Pirates thus far - alexsithole


  • Orlando Pirates trophyBackpagepix

    Bucs back at the top

    Orlando Pirates returning to the top of the log - RealTshemedi2

    Defending champions Orlando Pirates you beauty... - NgwatoK1960


  • Sipho Chaine Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    No more time-wasting for Sipho Chaine

    Chaine can’t waste time anymore; we will have unnecessary corners! - papa_banco

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