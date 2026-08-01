Orlando Pirates 2-0 Milford: 'Tito is not good enough; Our team is always sloppy at the beginning of every season; First goal of the season is an own goal'

Orlando Pirates launched their Premier Soccer League campaign in impressive fashion with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Milford FC at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Despite a lively opening from both sides, the Buccaneers gradually took control of proceedings and were rewarded in the 24th minute when Yanela Mbuthuma won a free-kick in a dangerous area.

Oswin Appollis stepped up and curled his effort goalwards, with a fortunate deflection wrong-footing Siphamandla Hleza before finding the back of the net.

Milford showed resilience after the break and frustrated the hosts for long periods, but Abdeslam Ouaddou's men remained patient in search of a second goal.

Their persistence eventually paid off in the 85th minute when Tshepang Moremi latched onto a perfectly weighted through ball, rounded the advancing goalkeeper with composure and calmly slotted into an empty net to seal the victory.

The result secured all three points for the Buccaneers, who climbed to the top of the early PSL standings, while Cemran Dansin capped off an impressive display by walking away with the Man of the Match accolade.

Here, GOAL takes a look at how supporters reacted to Orlando Pirates' opening-day triumph.

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