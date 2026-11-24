Orlando Pirates sealed a 2-0 victory over Golden Arrows on Tuesday evening, claiming all three points in their Betway Premiership encounter.

The sides came out firing on a high tempo, trading early blows as they looked to gain the upper hand, but the Buccaneers were dealt an early setback when Thapelo Mokobodi appeared to injure himself.

The midfielder was stretchered off, forcing an early change as Thalente Mbatha came on in his place.

Neither side could find the breakthrough before the interval, heading into the break locked at 0-0.

However, tempers began to flare as the contest grew increasingly heated, with Philani Khumalo and Mbatha both picking up yellow cards amid the first-half drama.

The Buccaneers thought they had broken the deadlock in the 60th minute, only for the celebrations to be cut short by the offside flag.

The Sea Robbers finally got their reward in the 90th minute, with Boitumelo Radiopane finding the back of the net.

Bheki Mabuza then put the result beyond doubt, adding a second goal to seal all three points for the Soweto giants.

Here, GOAL takes a look at how supporters reacted to the Buccaneers' late show against Abafana Bes’thende.