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Lebone Seema, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Orlando Pirates 2-0 Durban City: 'Flemming Berg must buy Siphamandla Ncanana instead of Bright Ndlovu; Citizens have been playing dirty, they're using Kaizer Chiefs' game plan; Lebone Seema is the best defender in South Africa'

Orlando Pirates vs Durban City
Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
Durban City
Marumo Gallants vs Orlando Pirates
Marumo Gallants
Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
MTN 8 Cup
S. Chaine
A. Ouaddou
K. Ben Youssef
F. Asare
L. Seema
T. Moremi

There is always a score to settle when these two sides meet, and this encounter was no different, with both teams putting up a strong fight in an entertaining contest. However, head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou’s approach proved more effective on the night, leaving Khalil Ben Youssef with plenty to ponder after his side squandered several clear chances in the first half.

Orlando Pirates emerged victorious against Durban City on Thursday evening, securing a win in their Betway Premiership clash at the Orlando Amstel Arena.

The Citizens tested the Buccaneers early on, but Sipho Chaine was equal to the threat as he pulled off a crucial save.

Meanwhile, the Soweto giants also pushed for the opener but struggled to find the breakthrough, with their attacking efforts coming to nothing.

As half-time approached, the visitors increased the pressure and pushed deeper into the hosts’ box. Chaine once again stood tall between the posts, showing why he is the reigning Goalkeeper of the Season.



The home side returned from the break with renewed energy, asking all the right questions and looking increasingly dangerous in attack. Their pressure finally paid off when Lebone Seema rose highest to head past Fredrick Asare and break the deadlock.



Tshepang Moremi doubled the lead as Ouaddou’s charges sealed all three points with a 2-0 victory.



Here, GOAL takes a look at how supporters reacted throughout the encounter.


  • Abdeslam Ouaddou Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Wadu can do as he pleases

    Even if Wadu decides to play our chairman as a right back, I will agree with him. I agree with every decision from now on 🔥 - Miles_Ritoz

    At this point, we are just watching Wadu do as he pleases with our emotions. We can’t even guess line ups based on performance anymore 🥺 - matomethomo


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  • Gaston Sirino, Durban CityBackpage

    Parking the bus

    Durban City is there to defend - Mabebeza

    Looks like Durban City is going to be parking the bus namhlanje 😂😂😂 - BenArmstrongHRH


  • Khalil Ben Youssef Durban CityBackpagepix

    Ref's unfairness

    Referee doesn't wanna book Durban City players 😤 - Kay_E2

    Why is this ref patient with Durban City players but gives Mthiyane a yellow card for nothing - Qiniso Masango

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  • Bradley Mojela, Stellenbosch, Siphamandla Ncanana, Durban City, September 2025Backpage

    Complete defender

    Ncanana is a complete defender 😤 - SS_BUTHELEZI

    Flemming must buy Ncanana instead of Ndlovu - VhoGubz

    This Ncanana boy is making amazing saves, what a good CB 🔥🔥🔥 - Emkem_Mike

  • Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, April 2026Backpage

    Chiefs game plan

    It's easy to tell that Durban City is coached by a former Kaizer Chiefs coach. They're there to kick our players - iLoui_M

    Durban City have been playing dirty the entire game. They are, in fact, using the game plan Kaizer Chiefs used last season against Orlando Pirates when it earned them a draw. He only started issuing yellow cards after the 30th minute - TrevorMoyz


  • Lebone Seema Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Best defender in Mzansi

    Lebone Seema, best defender in South Africa🙏🏾🖤🤍☠️ - Mopheme

    Does your defender score goals? Mine does😭❤️Lebone Seema - Anastacia247722

    But Lebone Seema is a gem 💎 - Katleho