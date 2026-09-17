Orlando Pirates 2-0 Durban City: 'Flemming Berg must buy Siphamandla Ncanana instead of Bright Ndlovu; Citizens have been playing dirty, they're using Kaizer Chiefs' game plan; Lebone Seema is the best defender in South Africa'

Orlando Pirates emerged victorious against Durban City on Thursday evening, securing a win in their Betway Premiership clash at the Orlando Amstel Arena.

The Citizens tested the Buccaneers early on, but Sipho Chaine was equal to the threat as he pulled off a crucial save.

Meanwhile, the Soweto giants also pushed for the opener but struggled to find the breakthrough, with their attacking efforts coming to nothing.

As half-time approached, the visitors increased the pressure and pushed deeper into the hosts’ box. Chaine once again stood tall between the posts, showing why he is the reigning Goalkeeper of the Season.









The home side returned from the break with renewed energy, asking all the right questions and looking increasingly dangerous in attack. Their pressure finally paid off when Lebone Seema rose highest to head past Fredrick Asare and break the deadlock.









Tshepang Moremi doubled the lead as Ouaddou’s charges sealed all three points with a 2-0 victory.









Here, GOAL takes a look at how supporters reacted throughout the encounter.



