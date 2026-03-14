Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Orlando Pirates, Siwelele FC, March 2026Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

Orlando Pirates 1-1 Siwelele FC: 'Kaizer Chiefs will stop Mamelodi Sundowns for us! Tell Abdeslam Ouaddou it is okay to substitute Relebohile Mofokeng sometimes, and so it begins; the Buccaneers will be drawing and losing games'

After winning two domestic trophies, Bucs' focus is now firmly on the Premier Soccer League title. However, they face a real challenge from defending champions Masandawana, who have put themselves in a strong position to extend their dominance in the top flight. Just like the previous seasons, the race is turning out to be a two-horse race as Downs and the Soweto giants engage in a tight battle for the title.

Orlando Pirates' bid to beat Mamelodi Sundowns to the Premier Soccer League title suffered a blow after a 1-1 draw against Siwelele FC on Saturday at Orlando Amstel Arena.

Pirates were stunned when Vincent Pule struck the opening goal in the 29th minute with an assist from Tebogo Potsane.

The Sea Robbers fought back and equalised in the 51st minute when Thalente Mbatha provided an assist for Tshepang Moremi to score.

Although the Buccaneers remain at the top with just a point above the second-placed Brazilians, the latter have a chance to open a two-point gap when they tackle Marumo Gallants on March 17.

Meanwhile, 11th-placed Siwelele boosted their chance of finishing the season in the top eight bracket.

GOAL has sampled how fans reacted after Bucs failed to win on their own turf and shared spoils with their PSL opponents.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
  • Siwelele FC, March 2026Backpage

    It begins

    So it begins; from now on, we will be losing and drawing games. Mxm, we are actually cursed - Ndhambi

    • Advertisement
  • Relebohile Mofokeng and Yanela Mbuthuma, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    We have no striker

    Unnecessary points dropped. Failure to convert our chances has come back to bite us. We have no striker. Mbuthuma and Makgopa are the same. Moremi drank us; someone must tell Ouaddou it's okay to sub out Mofokeng. Disappointing result - MTN 8/Carling Knockout

  • Iqraam Rayners, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    Makgopa vs Rayners debate

    But Makgopa is better than Iqraam Rayners - iNkunzi Emanxebanxeba

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Mamelodi Sundowns fans, November 2025Backpage

    Motivation to Sundowns

    We just gave Sundowns the motivation to go unbeaten - K1NG

  • Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Worry, not!

    Don’t worry, Kaizer Chiefs will stop Sundowns for us - Fulufhelo Netshipise

  • Tshegofatso Mabasa, Stellenbosch FC, January 2026Backpagepix

    Mabasa's loan will haunt Bucs

    The loaning of Mabasa will always haunt us - Thalente Makade

0