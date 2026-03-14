Orlando Pirates 1-1 Siwelele FC: 'Kaizer Chiefs will stop Mamelodi Sundowns for us! Tell Abdeslam Ouaddou it is okay to substitute Relebohile Mofokeng sometimes, and so it begins; the Buccaneers will be drawing and losing games'

Orlando Pirates' bid to beat Mamelodi Sundowns to the Premier Soccer League title suffered a blow after a 1-1 draw against Siwelele FC on Saturday at Orlando Amstel Arena.

Pirates were stunned when Vincent Pule struck the opening goal in the 29th minute with an assist from Tebogo Potsane.

The Sea Robbers fought back and equalised in the 51st minute when Thalente Mbatha provided an assist for Tshepang Moremi to score.

Although the Buccaneers remain at the top with just a point above the second-placed Brazilians, the latter have a chance to open a two-point gap when they tackle Marumo Gallants on March 17.

Meanwhile, 11th-placed Siwelele boosted their chance of finishing the season in the top eight bracket.

GOAL has sampled how fans reacted after Bucs failed to win on their own turf and shared spoils with their PSL opponents.