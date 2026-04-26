Orlando Pirates 1-1 Kaizer Chiefs: 'Is Abongile Tom the only referee available for the Soweto Derby? Brandon Peterson really saved us, yoh! Am I the only one who thinks that Spiho Chaine is allergic to saving from going into the net?'

From the first whistle, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs went toe-to-toe in a fiercely contested battle, determined that neither side would leave FNB Stadium empty-handed on Sunday afternoon.

Oswin Appollis thought he had opened the scoring in the 19th minute, rounding Brandon Petersen in style, only for the flag to deny him for offside. The Soweto Derby went into half-time locked at 0-0.

After the break, the tempo lifted. Wandile Duba showed composure before setting up Pule Mmodi in the 62nd minute, sending Soccer City into a frenzy.

Kamogelo Sebelebele pulled one back for the Sea Robbers in the 75th minute to rescue a point, as the high-stakes clash ended all square at 1-1. Here, GOAL takes a look at the fans' reaction.





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