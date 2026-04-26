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Yanela Mbutuma and Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Orlando Pirates 1-1 Kaizer Chiefs: 'Is Abongile Tom the only referee available for the Soweto Derby? Brandon Peterson really saved us, yoh! Am I the only one who thinks that Spiho Chaine is allergic to saving from going into the net?'

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
B. Petersen
W. Duba
P. Mmodi
K. Sebelebele
S. Chaine
S. Ndlovu

There was plenty at stake in the Soweto Derby, not just bragging rights but unfinished business for Amakhosi after being heavily beaten in the last meeting between the two sides in February. The Buccaneers, meanwhile, had their eyes firmly on the bigger picture as the title race reaches its business end, knowing maximum points and a healthy goal tally could prove crucial in their push for league glory.

From the first whistle, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs went toe-to-toe in a fiercely contested battle, determined that neither side would leave FNB Stadium empty-handed on Sunday afternoon.

Oswin Appollis thought he had opened the scoring in the 19th minute, rounding Brandon Petersen in style, only for the flag to deny him for offside. The Soweto Derby went into half-time locked at 0-0.

After the break, the tempo lifted. Wandile Duba showed composure before setting up Pule Mmodi in the 62nd minute, sending Soccer City into a frenzy.

Kamogelo Sebelebele pulled one back for the Sea Robbers in the 75th minute to rescue a point, as the high-stakes clash ended all square at 1-1. Here, GOAL takes a look at the fans' reaction.


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  • Kaizer Chiefs fans, March 12, 2026Backpage

    Amakhosi will gladly take a point

    As Chiefs, we are good with the draw ✌️🤝 - Aisha Mhlanga


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  • Abongile Tom, August 2023Backpagepix

    Are there no other Refs for the derby?

    Is Abongile Tom the only referee available for the Soweto Derby? -Mogenerale24

  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Peterson to the rescue

    Peterson really saved us, yoh! - Jesica Ntimbana


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  • Sipho Chaine, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    Chaine allergic to saving goals

    Am I the only one who thinks that Spiho Chaine is allergic to saving [balls] from going into the net? - IamLesson


  • Siphesihle Ndlovu of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Ndlovu's terrible performance

    [Siphesihle] Ndlovu is terrible on the ball - THATO5STAR

  • Wandile Duba, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2025Backpage

    A dangerous striker putting his hand up

    The most hated and dangerous striker, WANDILE DUBA, is back with an assist 🥹🤭🔥🔥🔥- Marlene Eurell


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