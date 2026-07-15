Orlando Pirates 1-1 Cordoba CF - New look PSL champions claw back to claim a draw in first pre-season friendly
Match report
Abdeslam Ouaddou went with an experimental line-up for their first match of their pre-season tour and gave new signings Ghamphani Lungu and Sbangani Zulu starts.
After a scoreless first half which saw Pirates defend stoutly, Ouaddou shuffled his pack and sent on new signings Neo Rapoo and Bohlale Ngwato, as well as Sipho Chaine and Boitumelo Radiopane.
Despite the changes it was the Spanish Segunda side who scored first after 68 minutes when Javi Antras got beyond the defence and rifled the ball beyond Chaine from close range.
But with 15 minutes left, the South African champions brought themselves level as Radiopane found the back of the net to level the scores.
Watch Pirates vs Cordoba
Cardoba CF goal
- Orlando Pirates
What's next for Orlando Pirates
Abdeslam Ouaddou's squad have four more friendlies to play on their pre-season tour in Spain.
Date
Kick off time (SAST)
Opponent
Saturday July 18
14:00
Cadiz CF (Spanish Segunda Division)
Tuesday July 21
19:00
Al-Ittihad (Saudi Pro League)
Wednesday July 22
19:00
Las Palmas (Spanish Segunda Division)
Friday July 24
19:00
NEOM SC (Saudi Pro League)
After the conclusion of the pre-season tour, Pirates will return to South Africa to finalise preparations for the first league assignment of the new PSL season at home to newly promoted Milford FC at the Orlando Stadium on August 1 at 3.30pm
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