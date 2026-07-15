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Orlando Pirates preseason vs Cordoba
Steve Blues

Orlando Pirates 1-1 Cordoba CF - New look PSL champions claw back to claim a draw in first pre-season friendly

Orlando Pirates
Cordoba
Club Friendlies
Premier Soccer League
A. Ouaddou
I. Ania
P. Maswanganyi
D. Hotto
N. Rapoo
A. Baliti
M. Mmolai
S. El Jebari
D. Tasende
Y. Diarra
T. Zidane

Abedslam Ouaddou was happy to experiment with his line up in the first match of the Buccaneers pre-season tour of Spain. After a tough opening 45 minutes the Sowetan giants regrouped and looked more solid in the second half until they went behind. But the reigning PSL champions showed what they are made of by pulling level and showing what they are made of.

  • Match report

    Abdeslam Ouaddou went with an experimental line-up for their first match of their pre-season tour and gave new signings Ghamphani Lungu and Sbangani Zulu starts.

    After a scoreless first half which saw Pirates defend stoutly, Ouaddou shuffled his pack and sent on new signings Neo Rapoo and Bohlale Ngwato, as well as Sipho Chaine and Boitumelo Radiopane.

    Despite the changes it was the Spanish Segunda side who scored first after 68 minutes when Javi Antras got beyond the defence and rifled the ball beyond Chaine from close range.

    But with 15 minutes left, the South African champions brought themselves level as Radiopane found the back of the net to level the scores.


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  • Cardoba CF goal



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  • Orlando Pirates preseasonOrlando Pirates

    What's next for Orlando Pirates

    Abdeslam Ouaddou's squad have four more friendlies to play on their pre-season tour in Spain.

    Date

    Kick off time (SAST)

    Opponent

    Saturday July 18

    14:00

    Cadiz CF (Spanish Segunda Division)

    Tuesday July 21

    19:00

    Al-Ittihad (Saudi Pro League)

    Wednesday July 22

    19:00

    Las Palmas (Spanish Segunda Division)

    Friday July 24

    19:00

    NEOM SC (Saudi Pro League)


    After the conclusion of the pre-season tour, Pirates will return to South Africa to finalise preparations for the first league assignment of the new PSL season at home to newly promoted Milford FC at the Orlando Stadium on August 1 at 3.30pm

Club Friendlies
Cordoba crest
Cordoba
COR
Sevilla crest
Sevilla
SEV