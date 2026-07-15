Orlando Pirates 1-1 Cordoba CF - New look PSL champions claw back to claim a draw in first pre-season friendly

Abdeslam Ouaddou went with an experimental line-up for their first match of their pre-season tour and gave new signings Ghamphani Lungu and Sbangani Zulu starts.

After a scoreless first half which saw Pirates defend stoutly, Ouaddou shuffled his pack and sent on new signings Neo Rapoo and Bohlale Ngwato, as well as Sipho Chaine and Boitumelo Radiopane.

Despite the changes it was the Spanish Segunda side who scored first after 68 minutes when Javi Antras got beyond the defence and rifled the ball beyond Chaine from close range.

But with 15 minutes left, the South African champions brought themselves level as Radiopane found the back of the net to level the scores.



