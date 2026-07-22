Orlando Pirates 1-0 UD Las Palmas - After 265 minutes of football over three years the Buccaneers finally score against the Yellows

With the 3-2 defeat against Al-Ittihad on Tuesday coming just 24 hours before this match against Las Palmas, Abdeslam Ouaddou made loads of changes to his starting XI as new signings Ghampani Lungu, Neo Rapoo, Matome Mmolai, Mthetheleli Mthiyane and Sbangani Zulu were all included in the line-up.

That young midfielder Camren Dansin was given the captain's armband gives an insight to how much this was a new-look side running onto the field for the kick off.

The wholesale changes showed as the Spanish side dominated the early exchanges, even though clear cut chances were at a premium.

Pirates did, however, get stronger as they settled into the half and they should opened the scoring after 35 minutes when their young captain was slipped through on goal, only to be denied by Las Palmas goalkeeper Jose Antonio Caro.

The second half was much like the first until Ouaddou brought on Boitumelo Radiopane, Abdoulaye Mariko, Simphiwe Masilela, Thapelo Xoki and Cristian Derbyshire for the last 30 minutes.

Again, Pirates did get beyond the Spanish defence again a few minutes later when Daniel Msendami broke through on goal, but he sent his attempted lob over the goalkeeper and the bar to see the scores remain level.

The Buccaneers did finally get a goal against Las Palmas after 265 minutes of football over three years and three matches when Radiopane bagged his second goal on tour on the 85th minute mark.







