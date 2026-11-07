Orlando Pirates 1-0 Sekhukhune United: 'Bucs can defeat Arsenal and PSG combined; What is the agenda against Oswin Appollis? This is how we should have approached the Soweto Derby'

Orlando Pirates booked their place in the Carling Knockout Cup semi-finals after overcoming Sekhukhune United on Saturday afternoon.

The Buccaneers took the initiative early on, applying pressure in search of an opener before Mpho Padime broke the deadlock in the 31st minute to put them ahead.

The Soweto giants headed into the break with a slender lead, looking to build on their advantage after the restart.

The second half saw the home side pushing for a second goal but struggling to find the breakthrough. However, the Buccaneers lost their focus in the closing stages, allowing Babina Noko to pile on the pressure. The visitors, though, failed to make the most of their opportunities.

The defending champions held on to their 1-0 lead to book their place in the next round.

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