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Mpho Padime, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Orlando Pirates 1-0 Sekhukhune United: 'Bucs can defeat Arsenal and PSG combined; What is the agenda against Oswin Appollis? This is how we should have approached the Soweto Derby'

Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United
Knockout Cup
Premier Soccer League
Match
Match report
Orlando Pirates
Sekhukhune United
Simba SC vs Orlando Pirates
Simba SC
CAF Champions League
Orlando Pirates vs Lamontville Golden Arrows
Lamontville Golden Arrows
M. Padime
A. Ouaddou

The defending Carling Knockout champions welcomed Babina Noko to the Orlando Amstel Arena, with Abdeslam Ouaddou's men making full use of the Buccaneers' home-ground advantage in front of the Ghost to see off the Limpopo-based outfit. The victory moves the Sea Robbers a step closer to securing their first piece of silverware in the 2026/27 campaign.

Orlando Pirates booked their place in the Carling Knockout Cup semi-finals after overcoming Sekhukhune United on Saturday afternoon.

The Buccaneers took the initiative early on, applying pressure in search of an opener before Mpho Padime broke the deadlock in the 31st minute to put them ahead.

The Soweto giants headed into the break with a slender lead, looking to build on their advantage after the restart.

The second half saw the home side pushing for a second goal but struggling to find the breakthrough. However, the Buccaneers lost their focus in the closing stages, allowing Babina Noko to pile on the pressure. The visitors, though, failed to make the most of their opportunities.

The defending champions held on to their 1-0 lead to book their place in the next round.

GOAL has sampled reactions from supporters.

  • Premier League Mornings Live - DenverGetty Images Sport

    Can defeat Arsenal & PSG combined

    This starting lineup can defeat both Arsenal and PSG combined 🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🔥🔥🔥 - ian_mahlatse

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Tactical flexibility

    Coach Wadu is enjoying himself; trust me, every player is ready to give 100% when given a chance - Sgegede Happy Nhlapo

    Oryt Wadu 👍🏾 ... Tactical flexibility and squad depth on steroids ☠️🔥 - Bongani Hadebe

  • Oswin Appollis Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Agenda against Appollis

    I refuse this "we protecting our diamond" [Appollis] statement; I refuse - Ifalanga Netshitangani

    What is the agenda against Appollis - musawenkosi087

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  • Kabelo Dlamini, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpagepix

    Heartbreaking

    Not seeing Dlamini on games like this breaks my heart - Sbongakonke Hadebe

  • Simphiwe Selepe, Orlando Pirates, Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer ChiefsBackPage

    Way to approach Derby

    This is how we should have approached the Soweto Derby 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🤧🤧 - Zukisani_M91

  • Patrick Maswanganyi Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Our legend Tito

    While Jery Skhosana is still crying for free tickets 😔, our legend Tito Tito 🙌 - MarumoV2

    We still love our ambulance 🚑 yase Tembisa... Weee Tito, Weee Tito, Weee Tito. Always in our hearts🖤🤍💀☠🏴‍☠ - JeekkylHyde

    Tito is home, and it’s just that he’s on a break. His next match is on the 25th - flyngmisu