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Teboho Mokoena Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela

Orlando Pirates 0-2 Mamelodi Sundowns: 'Kaizer Chiefs fans celebrating more than Downs; Pitso Mosimane rested Teboho Mokoena & Aubrey Modiba; Abongile Tom was not mentally prepared for this game'

Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
MTN 8 Cup
Match report
Orlando Pirates
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Orlando Pirates vs TS Galaxy
TS Galaxy
Premier Soccer League
Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Richards Bay
T. Mokoena
T. Matuludi
S. Chaine
R. Williams
A. Ouaddou
M. Cardoso
G. Lungu
I. Rayners

The MTN8 trophy is heading to Pretoria as Masandawana dethrone the Buccaneers, ending the Soweto giants’ four-year dominance. The triumph also ends the Pretoria club's long wait for the Wafa Wafa crown and hands Miguel Cardoso his first domestic cup title.

Orlando Pirates surrendered the MTN8 crown to Masandawana at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday evening.

Both sides came out firing, but it was the Brazilians who drew first blood as Teboho Mokoena fired home in the 11th minute, finishing off Thabang Matuludi's attempt.



The Tshwane giants pushed for a second, keeping Sipho Chaine busy between the sticks, but the Buccaneers goalkeeper stood firm to keep the Sea Robbers in the game.



The Soweto giants grew into the contest as the half wore on, only for Ronwen Williams to deny them a chance to restore parity.



Tempers flared in the closing stages, with referee Abongile Tom stepping in to have a word with both Abdeslam Ouaddou and Miguel Cardoso as tensions rose. Sundowns went into the break holding a narrow 1-0 lead.



The second half saw the pressure mount as Masandawana switched off at the back and handed Pirates a golden opportunity from the spot, but Ghampani Lungu failed to convert the penalty.



In stoppage time, the tables turned as the Brazilians were also awarded a penalty, with Iqraam Rayners making no mistake from the spot to seal a convincing win for Masandawana.




  • Teboho Mokoena, Iqraam Rayners and Aubrey Modiba, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    They were not injured

    Mokoena and Modiba are back lol. Pitso rested them for you - Munyai Mash

    We knew that they were not injured 🤣 Pitso will pay for his crimes -Mafezama


  • Abdeslam Ouaddou Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Conceding early

    Yazi, I knew this game would be hard, but I didn't expect u guys to concede this early WTH 😩😩 - Thobile Ntuli


  • Orlando Pirates fansBackpagepix

    Consult your sangoma

    Go consult your sangoma Asap! You are catching serious hands today - Ms Kinng


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  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpagepix

    Chiefs celebrating

    Kaizer Chiefs fans celebrating that goal more than Mamelodi Sundowns fans 🤣😂 - Tshepiso M

  • Yanela Mbuthuma and Ronwen Williams, Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Both teams must go to therapy

    After this game, both teams must go to therapy; anger management is needed - Vapevusee1122


  • Abongile Tom, Danny Jordaan & Akhona MakhalimaAkhona Makalima/Instagram

    Dirty play

    Abongile Tom let Sundowns get away with dirty play so many times; he's trying to prove a point to Sundowns fans, accusing him of favouring Pirates. Now we have lost Sebelebele because of him failing to protect our players against Sundowns bullies - SkosanaTok69289

    This ref in this final doesn’t know how to manage the game; too many yellow cards - Sibusiso Nkwaliyenkosi

    I don't think Abongile Tom was mentally prepared for this game. So many disappointing moments so far - SbuMasang