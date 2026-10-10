Orlando Pirates 0-2 Mamelodi Sundowns: 'Kaizer Chiefs fans celebrating more than Downs; Pitso Mosimane rested Teboho Mokoena & Aubrey Modiba; Abongile Tom was not mentally prepared for this game'

Orlando Pirates surrendered the MTN8 crown to Masandawana at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday evening.

Both sides came out firing, but it was the Brazilians who drew first blood as Teboho Mokoena fired home in the 11th minute, finishing off Thabang Matuludi's attempt.









The Tshwane giants pushed for a second, keeping Sipho Chaine busy between the sticks, but the Buccaneers goalkeeper stood firm to keep the Sea Robbers in the game.









The Soweto giants grew into the contest as the half wore on, only for Ronwen Williams to deny them a chance to restore parity.









Tempers flared in the closing stages, with referee Abongile Tom stepping in to have a word with both Abdeslam Ouaddou and Miguel Cardoso as tensions rose. Sundowns went into the break holding a narrow 1-0 lead.









The second half saw the pressure mount as Masandawana switched off at the back and handed Pirates a golden opportunity from the spot, but Ghampani Lungu failed to convert the penalty.









In stoppage time, the tables turned as the Brazilians were also awarded a penalty, with Iqraam Rayners making no mistake from the spot to seal a convincing win for Masandawana.











