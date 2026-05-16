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Oswin Appollis and Kyle Jurgens, Orlando Pirates vs Durban City Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Orlando Pirates 0-0 Durban City: 'Bucs must catch dust; Games in hand don’t mean automatic points; City played against potential winners & the referee'

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates vs Durban City
Orlando Pirates
Durban City
Orbit College vs Orlando Pirates
Orbit College
Y. Mbuthuma
F. Asare
S. Ncanana
E. Makgopa
A. Ouaddou
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Kaizer Chiefs

The Soweto giants came into the encounter intent on wrapping up their business early and effectively killing off any lingering Premier Soccer League title debate, hoping to head into their final fixture against Orbit College with reduced pressure. But City had their own script to follow, determined to tighten their grip on a top-eight finish. In the end, the Buccaneers faithful were left on edge as Mamelodi Sundowns supporters found fresh belief in the title race once again.

Orlando Pirates were frustrated by a resilient Durban City outfit in front of a packed-out Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday afternoon.

The Buccaneers came flying out of the blocks in search of an early breakthrough. But, Fredrick Asare, aided by Siphamandla Ncanana, stood firm to keep the KwaZulu-Natal outfit level as the first half ended goalless.

However, the Sea Robbers were dealt a setback on the stroke of half-time, with an injured Yanela Mbuthuma forced off and replaced by Evidence Makgopa.

The second half delivered end-to-end drama as Abdeslam Ouaddou’s men continued to turn the screws, but City’s backline held firm while Asare produced another assured display between the sticks.

Despite the relentless pressure, neither side could find the breakthrough as the full-time whistle confirmed a hard-fought 0-0 stalemate.

Here, GOAL sampled the fans’ reaction to the goalless draw.

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  • Bradley Mojela, Stellenbosch, Siphamandla Ncanana, Durban City, September 2025Backpage

    Solid City defence

    Oh man, Ncanana, we see you 😭😭😭 Durban City defence? Cream de la cream 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 Ezemnyama must catch dust today - Ms_Kinng



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  • Nuno Santos Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    League is going to Sundowns

    It’s slowly starting to sink in for Orlando Pirates fans that games in hand don’t mean automatic points and that the league is going to Mamelodi Sundowns - dEAR

  • Orlando Pirates FansBackpage

    You guys are not serious

    Why is it that it's only fans who wanna win this league? You guys are not serious, marn mxm - MadimetjaErens


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  • Darren Keet Durban CityBackpagepix

    City playing against Pirates and the Ref

    Give Durban City a round of applause 👏 🔥 They played against potential winners, and the referee - The Broker


  • Orlando Pirates fans, December 2025Backpage

    Bucs fans too nervous

    The Orlando Pirates fans are so nervous you can hardly hear the singing 😂😂👀 welcome to the big LEAGUE gents - tidisoccer

  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpagepix

    Chiefs not watching their game

    Chiefs is playing right now… kodwa babuk’ thina [but watching us] Pirates ngoba [because] they know where the real entertainment is 😂☠️ - DjThotho_Pasiya


Premier Soccer League
Orbit College crest
Orbit College
ORC
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP