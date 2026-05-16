Orlando Pirates 0-0 Durban City: 'Bucs must catch dust; Games in hand don’t mean automatic points; City played against potential winners & the referee'

Orlando Pirates were frustrated by a resilient Durban City outfit in front of a packed-out Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday afternoon.

The Buccaneers came flying out of the blocks in search of an early breakthrough. But, Fredrick Asare, aided by Siphamandla Ncanana, stood firm to keep the KwaZulu-Natal outfit level as the first half ended goalless.

However, the Sea Robbers were dealt a setback on the stroke of half-time, with an injured Yanela Mbuthuma forced off and replaced by Evidence Makgopa.

The second half delivered end-to-end drama as Abdeslam Ouaddou’s men continued to turn the screws, but City’s backline held firm while Asare produced another assured display between the sticks.

Despite the relentless pressure, neither side could find the breakthrough as the full-time whistle confirmed a hard-fought 0-0 stalemate.

Here, GOAL sampled the fans’ reaction to the goalless draw.

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