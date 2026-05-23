Orbit College FC vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

The two Pirates loanees in Orbit College’s squad, Katlego Cwinyane and Abdoulaye Mariko, will be unavailable due to PSL rules, significantly weakening an already stretched squad.

This may be what sparked assistant coach Kabelo Machete's colourful Bible metaphor to describe their approach to the game which ended on the note that we will discover if "God is from Orlando or he’s from North West."

Orbit Probable XI: Mathebula, Sibiya, Marule, Mthembu, Mofolo, Poopedi, Nkosi, Dlamini, Nkabi, Matuludi, Molefe







