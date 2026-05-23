Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about the sold out, crunch clash between struggling Orbit College and trophy-hunting Pirates, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
Orbit College FC vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
Kick-off time
Game:
Orbit College FC vs Orlando Pirates
Date:
23/05/26
Kick-off time:
15H00
Venue:
Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit.
- Backpagepix
How to watch Orbit vs Pirates - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App
SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
Orbit College team news & squad
The two Pirates loanees in Orbit College’s squad, Katlego Cwinyane and Abdoulaye Mariko, will be unavailable due to PSL rules, significantly weakening an already stretched squad.
This may be what sparked assistant coach Kabelo Machete's colourful Bible metaphor to describe their approach to the game which ended on the note that we will discover if "God is from Orlando or he’s from North West."
Orbit Probable XI: Mathebula, Sibiya, Marule, Mthembu, Mofolo, Poopedi, Nkosi, Dlamini, Nkabi, Matuludi, Molefe
Orlando Pirates news & squad
Abdeslam Ouaddou has no fresh injury concerns or suspensions to worry about, again a reflection of how carefully managed the squad has been under the Moroccan coach in the campaign’s decisive final stretch.
This means he can put his strongest, fittest, most in-form players on the pitch. He will also have Sipho Mbule back in the match day squad according to Soccer Beat.
Pirates Probable XI: Chaine; Sebelebele, Sibisi, Seema, Hotto; Mbatha, Makhaula; Appollis, Mofokeng, Maswanganyi; Makgopa
- Backpagepix
Head-to-head and recent form
The reverse fixture is the only time these two clubs have met each other. On that day Pirates controlled the game and coasted to victory after Lebone Seema scored on the hour mark.
Orbit come into this with just one win (2-1 against fellow relegation strugglers Magesi) in their last five matches. Pirates on the other hand are unbeaten in the same period (P5 W3 D2 L0).
Head-to-head record this season:
Date
Match
Competition
26/08/25
Orlando Pirates 1 - 0 Orbit College
PSL
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