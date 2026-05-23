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Sihle Nduli of Orlando Pirates and Siyabulela Mabele of Orbit CollegeBackpagepix
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Orbit College FC vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Orbit College vs Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates
Premier Soccer League
Orbit College
D. Hotto
S. Chaine
R. Mofokeng
O. Appollis
E. Makgopa
N. Sibisi
M. Makhaula

All the details you need to follow the Premier Soccer League clash that will decide the title destination of the Premier Soccer League and a relegation spot. As it stands, The Ghost will be crowned champions on Saturday with a victory over second-from-bottom The Mswenko Boys while points for the Rustenburg side could see them escape the relegation/promotion play offs.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about the sold out, crunch clash between struggling Orbit College and trophy-hunting Pirates, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

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  • NELSPRUIT, SOUTH AFRICA - 2010, General view of Mbombela Stadium

    Kick-off time

    Game:

    Orbit College FC vs Orlando Pirates

    Date:

    23/05/26

    Kick-off time:

    15H00

    Venue:

    Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit.

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  • Oswin Appollis Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    How to watch Orbit vs Pirates - TV channels & live streams

    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202


    OR FOLLOW THE GOALS ON OUR LIVE SCORES PAGE.

  • Orbit College team news & squad

    The two Pirates loanees in Orbit College’s squad, Katlego Cwinyane and Abdoulaye Mariko, will be unavailable due to PSL rules, significantly weakening an already stretched squad.

    This may be what sparked assistant coach Kabelo Machete's colourful Bible metaphor to describe their approach to the game which ended on the note that we will discover if "God is from Orlando or he’s from North West."

    Orbit Probable XI: Mathebula, Sibiya, Marule, Mthembu, Mofolo, Poopedi, Nkosi, Dlamini, Nkabi, Matuludi, Molefe



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  • Orlando Pirates news & squad

    Abdeslam Ouaddou has no fresh injury concerns or suspensions to worry about, again a reflection of how carefully managed the squad has been under the Moroccan coach in the campaign’s decisive final stretch.

    This means he can put his strongest, fittest, most in-form players on the pitch. He will also have Sipho Mbule back in the match day squad according to Soccer Beat.

    Pirates Probable XI: Chaine; Sebelebele, Sibisi, Seema, Hotto; Mbatha, Makhaula; Appollis, Mofokeng, Maswanganyi; Makgopa


  • Tshepang Moremi Orlando Pirates vs Orbit CollegeBackpagepix

    Head-to-head and recent form

    The reverse fixture is the only time these two clubs have met each other. On that day Pirates controlled the game and coasted to victory after Lebone Seema scored on the hour mark.

    Orbit come into this with just one win (2-1 against fellow relegation strugglers Magesi) in their last five matches. Pirates on the other hand are unbeaten in the same period (P5 W3 D2 L0).

    Head-to-head record this season:

    Date

    Match

    Competition

    26/08/25

    Orlando Pirates 1 - 0 Orbit College

    PSL

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, April 2026Backpage

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