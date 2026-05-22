Orbit College assistant coach Kabelo Machete ahead of PSL final day clash with Pirates – ‘We will see if God is from Orlando or he’s from North West'

The final day of the Betway Premiership season serves up a high-stakes narrative where the smallest margins will determine the fate of two very different campaigns.

For Orlando Pirates, three points are non-negotiable if they are to halt Mamelodi Sundowns' claiming their ninth consecutive league title.

However, Orbit College assistant coach Kabelo Machete has made it clear that his side will not simply roll over for the giants of Soweto.

Speaking ahead of the encounter at the Mbombela Stadium, Machete suggested that the occasion would be emotional for everyone involved.

"I think the premier [of the North West Province, Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi] first alluded, to say the stadium we’re going to is got a banana peel, the tears are gonna be flowing there, but we don’t know tears are gonna be from where," Machete said, as reported by iDiski Times.