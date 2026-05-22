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Orbit College assistant coach Kabelo Machete ahead of PSL final day clash with Pirates – ‘We will see if God is from Orlando or he’s from North West'
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Orbit College prepared to play the role of spoiler
The final day of the Betway Premiership season serves up a high-stakes narrative where the smallest margins will determine the fate of two very different campaigns.
For Orlando Pirates, three points are non-negotiable if they are to halt Mamelodi Sundowns' claiming their ninth consecutive league title.
However, Orbit College assistant coach Kabelo Machete has made it clear that his side will not simply roll over for the giants of Soweto.
Speaking ahead of the encounter at the Mbombela Stadium, Machete suggested that the occasion would be emotional for everyone involved.
"I think the premier [of the North West Province, Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi] first alluded, to say the stadium we’re going to is got a banana peel, the tears are gonna be flowing there, but we don’t know tears are gonna be from where," Machete said, as reported by iDiski Times.
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Holding the keys to the Premiership title
While Orlando Pirates are fighting for silverware, Orbit College are battling for their lives at the bottom of the table.
A defeat, coupled with a victory for Magesi FC, would see the Mswenko Boys relegated from the top flight and a place in the relegation/promotion play offs is still likely unless they win outright and other results go their way.
Despite the immense pressure, Machete believes his squad is relishing the opportunity to decide where the trophy ends up, suggesting that the pressure is shared between the title challengers and the relegation candidates.
“The mood is a very good mood for us as a team to be up against big teams we are playing tomorrow; to be the deciding.
"We hold the key whether it’s going to Mamelodi or whether it’s going to Orlando.
"The boys know that we are holding the keys, so if you want the keys, you know where to go – to the students, so, but we’re ready for tomorrow," Machete added, emphasising that his players are fully aware of their gatekeeper status.
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Embracing the David vs Goliath narrative
The disparity between the two clubs in terms of resources and history is vast, but Machete is drawing inspiration from biblical imagery to motivate his squad.
The assistant coach believes that the underdog status suits his team perfectly, especially given the atmosphere expected at a sold-out Mbombela Stadium.
He argues that the occasion itself provides more than enough motivation for his players to perform at their peak.
“It’s a story of David and Goliath in the Bible. We all know the story of David and Goliath.
"We brought the stone, everyone can see the stone, so which means we’re David in this, so we don’t need five stones, we only need one.
"So, mentally, this is the stone that we prepared with.
"For us, it’s games like these that you don’t need to motivate the players. Where else are you gonna play in a packed stadium?
"Where else are you gonna play in a sold-out stadium?” he remarked.
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Faith and flourishing under pressure
As the clock ticks down to kick-off, the psychological battle is just as intense as the physical preparation.
Machete acknowledged that both sets of players will be looking for divine intervention to help them navigate the 90 minutes ahead.
Whether it is the quest for a ninth consecutive title for Sundowns or the desperate bid for survival by the North West outfit, the tension is set to reach a boiling point on Saturday.
“Our opposition will be praying in the other dressing room, we will be praying.
"So, we will see if God is from Orlando or he’s from North West.
"It’s gonna very difficult for all of us. It’s pressure game.
"We accept the pressure and we’ll flourish under pressure," Machete concluded.
With both teams facing a season-defining afternoon, the eyes of the nation will be on Mbombela to see whose prayers are answered.