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Lebohang Lesako, Orbit College, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Kaizer Chiefs, March 2026Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Orbit College 1-3 Kaizer Chiefs: 'I see us coming out with a draw against Mamelodi Sundowns if we continue like this; good performance! What does Glody Lilepo offer us? Ever since Amakhosi divided the fanbase, they have won all three of your games; there's no keeper in Bruce Bvuma'

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Orbit College vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orbit College
Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy
TS Galaxy
Magesi FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Magesi FC
M. Lilepo
M. Wagaba
W. Duba
T. Monyane
M. Shabalala
S. Ndlovu

Amakhosi went into Monday afternoon’s clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium aiming to replicate their memorable 4-1 victory over the Rustenburg side, seeking to strengthen their push for one final mission, finishing third on the Premier Soccer League table and securing a coveted CAF Confederation Cup qualification spot. On the other end, Orbit continues to fight for survival in the top flight, still anchored to 15th position and battling to climb out of the relegation zone.

Kaizer Chiefs claimed another three points from Orbit College in a four-goal thriller. 

It took the Mswenko Boys' Mbulelo Wagaba just 22 minutes to open the scoring in Gqeberha. However, Amakhosi found their response late in the first half, with Wandile Duba netting in the 42nd minute to level matters at 1-1 heading into the break. 

The Soweto giants came out firing in the second half, suffocating the North West side with relentless pressure. Their dominance eventually paid off as Mduduzi Shabalala doubled Chiefs’ lead, finishing off a well-worked move involving Thabiso Monyane, while Duba smartly left the ball, allowing Shabalala to step in and slot home from a better position. 

And Siphesihle Ndlovu wrapped up the scoring for the Naturena-based side, making it 3-1. Here, GOAL takes a look at what the fans had to say about the Chiefs' victory.

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  • Bruce Bvuma, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    No goalkeeper in Bvuma

    There's no keeper in [Bruce] Bvuma. I don't know why he's still playing ahead of any keeper - LeeKayJuniorRSA

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  • Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Mamelodi Sundowns

    Chiefs can steal a point from Downs

    I see us coming [out] with a draw against Sundowns if we continue [to play] like this....Good performance, guys - Madimetja Erens

  • Kaizer Chiefs fans, March 12, 2026Backpage

    Bad luck from some sections of Amakhosi

    Ever since you divided the fanbase, you have won all three of your games. Maybe we rena the branchless; we have bad luck because wow - Marlene

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  • Kaizer Chiefs, March 2026Backpage

    Chiefs' horrible display of football

    Chiefs are boring. Chiefs are playing boring football, with no sense of urgency, no team play, no build-ups, bad defending, and a horrible display of football with no coaching - Bobo Chippa

  • Glody Lilepo, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    What does Lilepo offer?

    What does [Godly] Lilepo offer us? No crosses, no dribbles, and after all his shots are off target. Always starting and ending games. -Thabane Selbie

  • Thabiso Monyane and Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Finishing behind league winners?

    Well done. Let's cement that 3rd spot at a minimum, but I believe that we can even go for 2nd [position in the log table]. - CK