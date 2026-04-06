Orbit College 1-3 Kaizer Chiefs: 'I see us coming out with a draw against Mamelodi Sundowns if we continue like this; good performance! What does Glody Lilepo offer us? Ever since Amakhosi divided the fanbase, they have won all three of your games; there's no keeper in Bruce Bvuma'

Kaizer Chiefs claimed another three points from Orbit College in a four-goal thriller.

It took the Mswenko Boys' Mbulelo Wagaba just 22 minutes to open the scoring in Gqeberha. However, Amakhosi found their response late in the first half, with Wandile Duba netting in the 42nd minute to level matters at 1-1 heading into the break.

The Soweto giants came out firing in the second half, suffocating the North West side with relentless pressure. Their dominance eventually paid off as Mduduzi Shabalala doubled Chiefs’ lead, finishing off a well-worked move involving Thabiso Monyane, while Duba smartly left the ball, allowing Shabalala to step in and slot home from a better position.

And Siphesihle Ndlovu wrapped up the scoring for the Naturena-based side, making it 3-1. Here, GOAL takes a look at what the fans had to say about the Chiefs' victory.