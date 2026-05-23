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Thalente Mbatha Orlando Pirates v Orbit CollegeBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Orbit College 0-2 Orlando Pirates: 'League handed to Bucs on a silver platter, Mamelodi Sundowns should feel hard done by; Miguel Cardoso was right about PSL referees'

Premier Soccer League
Orbit College vs Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates
Orbit College
R. Mofokeng
T. Moremi
S. Nkomo
N. Ngiba
A. Ouaddou

History was written on the final day of the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League season as Abdeslam Ouaddou’s bold prediction that the title would go down to the wire came full circle, with his side firmly in control of their destiny. Orbit, as expected, pushed the Buccaneers all the way in a tense, high-stakes battle, but the contest took a dramatic twist as costly own goals from Orbit handed the Buccaneers a crucial advantage on the scoreboard, swinging momentum firmly in their favour.

Orbit College dropped straight into 16th place and into automatic relegation after falling short against Orlando Pirates at Mbombela Stadium, going down 2-0 in an exciting encounter on Saturday afternoon.

The Buccaneers started on the front foot from the first whistle, pinning their opponents deep and dictating the tempo, but were left frustrated as they failed to convert their early dominance into goals.

Relebohile Mofokeng and Tshepang Moremi both went close to breaking the deadlock, but it was goalkeeper Sabelo Nkomo’s bizarre own goal that ultimately handed the Soweto giants the advantage, as Abdeslam Ouaddou’s men went into the break leading 1-0.

Right after the restart, the own-goal chaos continued as Mswenko Boys’ Ndumiso Ngiba inadvertently extended Pirates’ lead.

Those costly moments proved decisive as the Buccaneers went on to secure victory and clinch the PSL title after a 14-year wait, etching their name into history.

GOAL sampled supporters’ reactions to the enthralling encounter, with emotions spilling over in every direction.

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  • Yanela Mbuthuma of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Same issue with the Bucs stars

    Stop complaining about Mbuthuma, he’s the same as Makgopa -NSidlabehlezi


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  • Orlando Pirates FansBackpage

    Health depends on this match

    Pirates must understand that my health depends on this match 😭😭😭 - Chris


  • Orbit College playersBackpagepix

    Dangerous back passes

    Pirates' goal will come from Orbit's back passes 🤞 Someone has received the money - alexsithole


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  • Miguel Cardoso Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Sundowns should feel hard done by

    Betway Premier League is handed over to Orlando Pirates on a silver platter. The goalkeeper fisted the ball deliberately into his own net. The 2nd goal was also questionable. Pirates did not look like they were going to score. Sundowns should feel hard done by. As a Chiefs fan, this is not fair - Chris80109155


  • PSL referee Thando NdzandzekaBackpagepix

    Cardoso was right

    Cardoso was right about PSL referees - Ray_MminaTau

    Brown envelope 🚮🚮🚮the game was given 3 minutes of stoppage time but it ended up playing 10 🤔 Immediately after they scored it went straight to half-time 🚮 -VOICE98K

  • Kamogelo Sebelebele Orlando Pirates Knots Masangane Orbit CollegeBackpagepix

    Questionable circumstances

    Dear Sundowns and Chiefs fans: The mandate is clear.

    Pirates won the league under questionable circumstances - PatBafo