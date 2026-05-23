Orbit College 0-2 Orlando Pirates: 'League handed to Bucs on a silver platter, Mamelodi Sundowns should feel hard done by; Miguel Cardoso was right about PSL referees'

Orbit College dropped straight into 16th place and into automatic relegation after falling short against Orlando Pirates at Mbombela Stadium, going down 2-0 in an exciting encounter on Saturday afternoon.

The Buccaneers started on the front foot from the first whistle, pinning their opponents deep and dictating the tempo, but were left frustrated as they failed to convert their early dominance into goals.

Relebohile Mofokeng and Tshepang Moremi both went close to breaking the deadlock, but it was goalkeeper Sabelo Nkomo’s bizarre own goal that ultimately handed the Soweto giants the advantage, as Abdeslam Ouaddou’s men went into the break leading 1-0.

Right after the restart, the own-goal chaos continued as Mswenko Boys’ Ndumiso Ngiba inadvertently extended Pirates’ lead.

Those costly moments proved decisive as the Buccaneers went on to secure victory and clinch the PSL title after a 14-year wait, etching their name into history.

GOAL sampled supporters’ reactions to the enthralling encounter, with emotions spilling over in every direction.

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