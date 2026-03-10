Goal.com
Nuno Santos & Ramahlwe Mpahlele, Orbit College vs Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2026Backpagepix
Khothatso Leballo

Orbit College 0-2 Mamelodi Sundowns: ‘Miguel Cardoso, I can cut your hair for free for delivering chest pains at Sipho Mbule Arena! Abdeslam Ouaddou is telling Masandawana players to have the fear of God, a strong message to small Orlando Pirates who want to take chances at PSL title’

The Brazilians shot to the top of the standings following a victory over the Mswenko Boys at Olympia Park Stadium on Tuesday. However, their rise to the summit could be short-lived if Orlando Pirates beat Richards Bay at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Wednesday.

Mamelodi Sundowns made their fans anxious in the first half when they failed to score, with Orbit College restricting them. 

However, the Brazilians came back from the halftime break more determined and broke the deadlock just three minutes into the second half.

Miguel Reisinho connected into the back of the net after being set up by Portuguese compatriot Nuno Santos.

Khuliso Mudau was then fouled inside the box to earn the Brazilians a penalty, which was converted by Iqraam Rayners on the hour mark to further Sundowns' advantage.

The 2-0 result saw Sundowns go to the top of the table and Orlando Pirates are now second.

Madandawana now have a goal difference of 24 while Pirates have three points fewer and a goal difference of 23.

GOAL takes a look at what fans were saying on social media in reaction to Masandawana's win.

  • Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    Muthi FC, Pirates watching

    Muthi FC is watching closely the massacre unfolding - El Salaad Wale Downs

  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026Backpage

    Cutting Cardoso's hair for free

    Cardoso we love, from now I can cut your hair for free🥺🤟🏿😭- Kevin Kevin 

  • Monnapule Saleng, Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2026Backpage

    Saleng bringing peace

    Since Saleng joined Sundowns I'm gaining very well 🥩😂 - Tebogo Teezy Sin'r 

  • Miguel Cardoso, February 2026Backpage

    Cardoso delivering chest pains to Bucs

    Cardoso is busy delivering chest pains at Mbule Arena😅 - Lisakhanya Bululu

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    Ouaddou to Bucs players...

    Ouaddou to Sundowns players: Why don't you have the fear of God? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣- Mam Mpu Ti

  • Makhehlene Makhaula, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Strong message to small team Pirates

    We sent a strong message to that small team of Soweto which want to take chances at the Betway trophy - Amon Mhango

  • Irvin Khoza, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Pain went straight to Khoza

    Pain went straight to Dr Irvin Khoza, he refused to postpone the game and Mamelodi Sundowns couldn't postpone the pain reserved for Orbit college and its sympathisers 👆👆👆👆 - Ngwenya Nkhosingzwile

