Orbit College 0-2 Mamelodi Sundowns: ‘Miguel Cardoso, I can cut your hair for free for delivering chest pains at Sipho Mbule Arena! Abdeslam Ouaddou is telling Masandawana players to have the fear of God, a strong message to small Orlando Pirates who want to take chances at PSL title’

Mamelodi Sundowns made their fans anxious in the first half when they failed to score, with Orbit College restricting them.

However, the Brazilians came back from the halftime break more determined and broke the deadlock just three minutes into the second half.

Miguel Reisinho connected into the back of the net after being set up by Portuguese compatriot Nuno Santos.

Khuliso Mudau was then fouled inside the box to earn the Brazilians a penalty, which was converted by Iqraam Rayners on the hour mark to further Sundowns' advantage.

The 2-0 result saw Sundowns go to the top of the table and Orlando Pirates are now second.

Madandawana now have a goal difference of 24 while Pirates have three points fewer and a goal difference of 23.

GOAL takes a look at what fans were saying on social media in reaction to Masandawana's win.