Only Yildiz and the transfer market can ‘save’ Juventus from Kolo Muani, Woltemade and the 3-5-2

One goal and one assist between them in eight rounds of Serie A. That is the tally so far for Randal Kolo Muani and Nick Woltemade, Juventus's two centre-forwards. Kolo Muani has the goal and assist, while Woltemade has neither. Both have fared better in the Europa League: Kolo Muani has two goals and an assist, while Woltemade has three goals and an assist.
Spalletti has turned to a 3-5-2 because both forwards have struggled to score in the league. The system suits them, leaving them less isolated and less besieged by opposition defenders. When they have played together, Kolo Muani and Woltemade have performed better, although that has not yet brought results in front of goal, at least in the league.