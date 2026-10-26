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CM grafica Juventus Inside Woltemade Kolo MuaniGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Only Yildiz and the transfer market can ‘save’ Juventus from Kolo Muani, Woltemade and the 3-5-2

Juventus
Originals
Opinion
R. Kolo Muani
N. Woltemade

The 3-5-2 formation, with the forwards still not scoring, sacrifices the attacking wingers.

One goal and one assist between them in eight rounds of Serie A. That is the tally so far for Randal Kolo Muani and Nick Woltemade, Juventus's two centre-forwards. Kolo Muani has the goal and assist, while Woltemade has neither. Both have fared better in the Europa League: Kolo Muani has two goals and an assist, while Woltemade has three goals and an assist.


Spalletti has turned to a 3-5-2 because both forwards have struggled to score in the league. The system suits them, leaving them less isolated and less besieged by opposition defenders. When they have played together, Kolo Muani and Woltemade have performed better, although that has not yet brought results in front of goal, at least in the league.

  • Although the 3-5-2 clearly suits Kolo Muani and Woltemade, it raises a bigger question for the rest of the season: does it also get the best out of the rest of the Juventus squad? Juventus's many wide attackers suggest not. Conceicao, Boga, Zhegrova, Alajbegovic, Nico Gonzalez and Yildiz could all be marginalised by the formation in the long term because they struggle, or would struggle, to find a place in it. Among those not out injured, Alajbegovic is currently the player most affected by Spalletti's recent tactical switch.


    Two possible solutions could emerge in the coming months. The first is the return of Yildiz, the team's best player. Leaving out Alajebegovic, who has only just arrived and must earn his place in the team's pecking order, is one thing. Leaving out the number 10 is another. Yildiz's return from injury will force Spalletti to rethink his current tactical setup. The second could come from the transfer market and will depend on the club: the possible arrival of a new centre-forward, a genuine goalscorer, could finally allow Spalletti to return to the 4-2-3-1 or the 4-3-3.

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28 Oct 2026

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