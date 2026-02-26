Only ONE Kaizer Chiefs player is good enough to be in Orlando Pirates starting XI ahead of the Soweto Derby says Benedict Vilakazi

Vilakazi dropped the bombshell during a virtual media roundtable, building hype for this weekend's blockbuster Soweto Derby against Chiefs in the Betway Premiership at FNB Stadium.

With Mamelodi Sundowns ruling the PSL with eight straight titles, Vilakazi says neither Soweto giant has kept pace - but Pirates are miles ahead of their Soweto rivals.

Chiefs' last title challenge? A runner-up finish in 2019/20 under Ernst Middendorp.

Pirates, on the other hand, have been bridesmaids the last three seasons, but Vilakazi sees his old club as clear favourites in the coming derby clash.

Both sides lurk in the top four ahead of the match. Pirates sit second on 38 points, level with leaders Sundowns but behind on goal difference.

Chiefs? Still playing catch-up, especially after dropping points again mid-week against Stellenbosch.