Only ONE Kaizer Chiefs player is good enough to be in Orlando Pirates starting XI ahead of the Soweto Derby says Benedict Vilakazi
Chiefs still playing catch-up
Vilakazi dropped the bombshell during a virtual media roundtable, building hype for this weekend's blockbuster Soweto Derby against Chiefs in the Betway Premiership at FNB Stadium.
With Mamelodi Sundowns ruling the PSL with eight straight titles, Vilakazi says neither Soweto giant has kept pace - but Pirates are miles ahead of their Soweto rivals.
Chiefs' last title challenge? A runner-up finish in 2019/20 under Ernst Middendorp.
Pirates, on the other hand, have been bridesmaids the last three seasons, but Vilakazi sees his old club as clear favourites in the coming derby clash.
Both sides lurk in the top four ahead of the match. Pirates sit second on 38 points, level with leaders Sundowns but behind on goal difference.
Chiefs? Still playing catch-up, especially after dropping points again mid-week against Stellenbosch.
'I can only have this one'
“I’ll have [Lebohang] Maboe [if I were to pick a player from Chiefs],” said Vilakazi as reported by FarPost.
“I think he is good in that central midfield. He can control that midfield. He does not lose the ball, and he always comes into the spaces.
"You feel more comfortable having him in the central midfield. He is a player I would have. And the rest, I am okay, not in a bad way. I can only have this one.”
'He makes things simple'
Vilakazi went on to praise the midfielder for his contributions, even though he is playing in an unfamiliar deeper role for Chiefs.
“He’s playing in a defensive role, and he can pass the ball. He can play, and that’s one thing I like about him. When he gets the ball from defence, he is going to have options. He makes things simple,” he concluded.
Maboe rejoined Chiefs after several years at Sundowns on a free transfer at the beginning of the season, bringing experience to what is a youthful Amakhosi squad.
Soweto Derby a battle of wounded teams
Chiefs and Pirates are currently ramping up their preparations for Saturday's match, hoping they will not be hit by last-minute injuries that could derail the coaches' plans, especially for key stars like Maboe.
However, both clubs come into the derby struggling with form.
Pirates are coming off back-to-back defeats in last week's loss to Sundowns and their Nedbank Cup elimination by a lower-division side.
Kaizer Chiefs, on the other hand, have lost three of their last four matches in all competitions, with their only victory over Al Masry in CAF competition not enough to save them from elimination at the group stage.