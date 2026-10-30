Amrabat is not above the Morocco national team: he must "play and stay quiet"

Hakimi and Bono the best in Morocco's history by a wide margin over the rest

This is why Morocco stumble in the Africa Cup of Nations and shine at the World Cup

Egypt resemble Germany, but I rank them fifth in Africa

George Weah is the best player in Africa's history: the Ballon d'Or tipped the scales in his favour over Salah

Real Madrid may keep Diaz out of Morocco's line-up: I advise him to leave for Al-Ittihad of Saudi Arabia

I prefer holding the Africa Cup of Nations every two years for this reason

Mustapha Hadji laid out his vision for the future of the Atlas Lions and their leading stars in the first part of his talk. Now the Moroccan football legend returns in the second part of his extended interview with "Kooora", and this time the opinions are bolder. He strays well beyond the borders of Moroccan football into the heart of the footballing debate in Egypt and across Africa.

One of the interview's standout moments comes when Hadji fires a direct message at coach Hossam Hassan over his handling of Mohamed Salah. The Liverpool star, he insists, is bigger than the coach and bigger than the history of Egyptian football, and his standing commands special respect within the national team. Hadji also reveals where he stands on Salah's pursuit of Hossam Hassan's record, and he picks George Weah as the greatest African player in history, pointing to his Ballon d'Or as the decisive factor.

The statements do not stop there. Hadji opens fire on Sofyan Amrabat over his stance towards Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi, and he places Achraf Hakimi and Yassine Bono at the summit of Moroccan football history, a long way clear of the rest. Why do the Atlas Lions stumble in the Africa Cup of Nations yet dazzle on the world stage? He explains that too.

Beyond that, the interview takes in his assessment of Africa's strongest national teams and his view on the future of the continental tournament and how often it should be held. Then comes candid advice for Brahim Diaz about his future at Real Madrid, with Hadji urging him to leave if he wants to keep his chances of representing Morocco alive.

Controversial statements, comparisons between stars and legends, decisive takes on the issues gripping fans. The second part of his interview with "Kooora" gives a bold reading of African football's past and present, and of the choices that may shape its future.

Read the first part of Mustapha Hadji's interview with Kooora

And to the second part of the interview: